The Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to bar former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election

The court affirmed Jonathan’s eligibility, relying on earlier judgments from the Federal High Court in Yenagoa and the Court of Appeal

The ruling removes a major legal obstacle, clearing the former president to potentially join the 2027 presidential race

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit seeking to prevent former President Goodluck Jonathan from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

In its ruling, the court held that there was no legal basis to bar Jonathan from contesting, effectively affirming his eligibility ahead of the next general election cycle.

Court Delivers Final Judgement On Move to Stop Ex-President Jonathan From Contesting 2027 Election

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Court relies on earlier appellate decisions

The judge noted that previous rulings, including those delivered by the Federal High Court in Yenagoa and subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal, already addressed the question of Jonathan’s eligibility.

Based on those decisions, the court concluded that the former president remains qualified to seek the office of the President if he chooses to do so.

The suit, which sought to disqualify Jonathan from the 2027 race, was dismissed in its entirety, bringing an end to the immediate legal attempt to block his possible return to the ballot.

The court maintained that it was bound by existing judicial precedents which had already clarified the issue.

Jonathan’s eligibility reaffirmed amid 2027 speculation

The ruling has further strengthened speculation surrounding Jonathan’s political future, as discussions continue over whether he will make a return to active politics.

While no official declaration has been made by the former president, the judgement has removed a significant legal obstacle that could have affected any potential ambition.

Ex-gov advises GEJ on contesting in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido had called on former President Goodluck Jonathan not to join the 2027 race.

Lamido said Jonathan needs to maintain his dignified position as a global leader amidst calls for him to contest the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng