Primate Elijah Ayodele said he has long predicted that Bayo Adelabu would not become governor of Oyo State, which is why the minister allegedly reached out to seek guidance

Ayodele claimed he had never spoken to Adelabu personally until the Ibadan-born politician allegedly sent representatives and “personally requested my spiritual help”

Insisting that he is already blessed with wealth, Primate Ayodele emphasised that it is not in his character to make prophecies for financial gain

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), Lagos, has denied allegations levelled against him by Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, regarding an alleged blackmail attempt.

A media outlet had reported that Adelabu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporter of President Bola Tinubu, accused Primate Ayodele of attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo State.

Primate Elijah Ayodele denies Adebayo Adelabu’s N150 million spiritual extortion claims. Photo credits: @NigeriaStories, @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele quashes Adelabu extortion allegation

The minister accused Ayodele of making false prophecies intended to malign his reputation after he rebuffed all efforts from the cleric, who allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.

In the petition to the Department of State Services (DSS), Adelabu said he rejected Ayodele’s requests because he believes his ambition is driven by genuine service and not by spiritual manipulation or controversial practices.

The minister asked the DSS to investigate Ayodele and compel him to retract his “false prophecies” and issue an apology. However, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, December 12, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele denied ever attempting to extort the minister, explaining that he had only asked Adelabu to purchase the trumpets.

Primate Ayodele said:

“I didn’t ask Bayo Adelabu to bring money for prayers, I told him to ask someone from his end to go to the market and find out how much the said trumpet cost, while someone follows them from my end too.

"His personal assistant, himself, and the person he sent to me put me under so much pressure because he was desperate for governorship (sic)."

Primate Elijah Ayodele denies the alleged N150 million extortion attempt on Adebayo Adelabu. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

The outspoken cleric added:

"I am blessed already, and my subsequent prophecies after our discussion about his ambition are not because he failed to buy the musical instrument. It can never be.”

Source: Legit.ng