Ahead of the 2025 football transfer season, Nigerian cleric Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has shared a prophecy about Victor Osimhen

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning the Super Eagles star

The prominent Lagos-based cleric commented on Osimhen's transfer and his chances of reclaiming the African Footballer of the Year

Istanbul, Turkey - Primate Elijah Ayodele has asked Super Eagles of Nigeria and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, to leave the Turkish club in the summer.

Legit.ng reports that Osimhen, African Footballer of the Year 2023, is one of the hottest strikers in the world.

Primate Ayodele sends message to Super Eagles star striker, Victor Osimhen. Photos credits: @victorosimhen9, @primate_ayodele

The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Napoli of Italy where he appeared to fall out with the club’s coach Antonio Conte and its hierarchy.

In Turkey, the former Lille and Wolfsburg netshaker is flourishing, making history with Galatasaray.

On Wednesday, May 14, the former African Footballer of the Year added a new chapter to his remarkable career, clinching his first trophy with Galatasaray in a sensational debut season for the Istanbul giants.

The Nigerian striker played a starring role in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday, May 14, scoring twice and cementing his place in the club’s history books.

Osimhen’s brace not only secured Galatasaray’s 19th Turkish Cup title but also made him the first foreign player in the club’s history to score 35 goals in a single season, surpassing the previous record held by Brazilian forward Mario Jardel.

In a video published on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, May 16, sighted by Legit.ng, Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, urged the African star to exit Galatasaray and head to the English Premier League (EPL).

He said:

“Osimhen can still win African Footballer of the Year one more time. Osimhen, there is a big offer ahead of you. This is a message from the Lord. Leave the present club you are, go to a bigger club in England. This would fetch you more money; it would fetch you more fame, and it would give you the popularity that you have never had in your life.

“Osimhen, leave where you are now before it is too late.”

The video can be watched below:

Which clubs are chasing Osimhen?

Meanwhile, Fenerbache have taken their fierce rivalry with city rivals Galatasaray to the transfer market as they have joined the hot chase for Osimhen.

Per Turkish newspaper, Hurriyet, Fenerbache are ready to outbid rivals Galatasaray in this transfer by offering the player a lot more cash.

Juventus and EPL clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to be pursuing him.

Osimhen joins Nigerians to pray for Taiwo Awoniyi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen extended his prayers to Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, after the latter was placed in an induced coma after surgery.

In his message to Awoniyi, Osimhen via his official X wrote that God will never leave his injured compatriot.

