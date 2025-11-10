Primate Elijah Ayodele has asked President Bola Tinubu to call the governors of Katsina, Niger, and other northern states together and perfect plans on how to eliminate terrorism

Ayodele, who described terrorists as “enemies of the nation,” said the Nigerian leader may be either confused or frightened

The outspoken cleric denounced the culture of pardoning 'de-radicalised' terrorists and allegedly compensating them financially

Awka, Anambra state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has alleged that terrorists are "very important persons" (VIPs) to the northerners, advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be tough on the outlaws.

Speaking in a video posted on his church's official Facebook page on Sunday, November 9, Primate Ayodele counselled President Tinubu to take the threats by United States (US) president, Donald Trump, to send America's military to Nigeria seriously.

Trump’s military threat: Ayodele issues warnings

Trump alleged that thousands of Christians are being killed in Nigeria.

The cleric also accused Nigerian governors of being responsible for the scourge of kidnapping for ransom.

He said:

“Don’t think that America is joking. They are not joking. A lot is involved in this issue; it is not about genocide alone. Genocide is just a stepping stone. But where the government has missed it, even till now, states where we don’t need to waste our soldiers, we don’t need to waste their lives. This government negotiated with some people (terrorists).

"People like Sheikh Ahmad Gumi should be arrested. What are you waiting for? Is Tinubu afraid of terrorists or terrorist negotiators? That is the question I am asking the government. Then, if Tinubu is afraid, let him resign then. If Tinubu cannot fight terrorists, let him resign.”

Primate Ayodele added:

“You are given only three weeks to weaken the terrorists; otherwise, America will take over your government. The moment you allow them to come in, they won’t go out again. And this can affect your second term chances.”

Nigeria's security challenges: Expert offers counsel

Meanwhile, Dr. Murtala Adogi, the founder of System Strategy and Policy Lab (SSPL), an Abuja-based policy think-tank, urged governors of three north-central states, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau, to end the bloody herdsmen and farmers’ crisis.

He wrote on his known Facebook page:

"With the alarming rate of kidnappings, recurring clashes between farmers and herders, and the growing struggle over land and forest resources, it has become evident that the Governors of Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue — the PLANABE States — need a deeper understanding of the forest corridors and the vulnerable communities within their territories. For now, it’s all just rhetoric.

"Despite repeated promises, most responses remain rhetorical, lacking the coordinated environmental and security strategies required to address the crisis.

"What the three governors need to do.

1. Map and monitor the forest corridors

"Each state should commission detailed geo-environmental mapping of forest and grazing corridors across PLANABE to identify hotspots of bandit movement, illegal mining, and deforestation. This evidence base is critical for targeted security and environmental responses.

2. Strengthen forest governance

"Establish joint forest security and management task forces involving local vigilantes, forestry officers, and security agencies to protect forest reserves, regulate access, and enhance community safety.

3. Engage forest-edge communities

"State ministries of environment should empower and incentivise communities living near forest belts to take ownership of protection through livelihood support, eco-guards, and locally managed early warning systems.

4. Promote inter-state collaboration

"The three governors should form a PLANABE Forest and Resource Security Alliance (PFRSA) to share intelligence, harmonise policies, and coordinate joint patrols and monitoring across state boundaries.

5. Integrate climate and resource governance

"Commissioners of environment must mainstream natural resource conflict prevention into climate action and land-use planning frameworks to reduce the environmental and economic pressures driving rural youth into banditry."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.

