Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu has appealed to President Tinubu to condemn the shooting incident targeting Peter Obi and others in Edo

Armed men attacked Obi, former Edo governor John Odigie-Oyegun, and Obidient Movement members during an ADC rally in Benin City

Nwobu, who described the violence as political intimidation, said that opposition parties must be allowed to operate freely in Nigeria

The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the recent Anambra election, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu (Obuka Awka), has called on President Bola Tinubu to act. He urged the president to fully condemn the recent attack on Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, in Benin City, Edo state.

Chief Nwobu made the appeal in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Wednesday, February 25, in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent.

It was gathered that the armed hoodlums shot at Obi and former Edo governor, John Odigie-Oyegun, as well as members of the Obidient Movement, while they were moving to the ex-governor’s residence from the ADC secretariat in the state.

The politicians were attending an ADC rally in Benin City to welcome former Edo governorship candidate Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party. During the event, hoodlums stormed the ADC secretariat and later followed the politicians to Mr. Oyegun’s residence, firing shots that damaged gates and vehicles.

Edo police spokesperson Eno Ikoedem confirmed the attack, saying the intruders disrupted the meeting but caused no casualties.

How attacks on opposition should be addressed

But reacting to the development, the ADC deputy governorship candidate, Chief Nwobu, said that politics should be played with decency and decorum. He condemned what he described as rising attacks on opposition political parties in the country.

He said, "It's most unfortunate that our politics has come down to this level. A situation whereby other political parties start getting so intimidated that they can't go out and canvass for support from the populace is most regrettable."

"Under the People's Democratic Party (PDP) government over the years, the oppositions were allowed the latitude to speak out - to canvass for support."

"But what we're seeing under the All Progressives Congress-led federal government today is that they want to stifle all the voices of the opposition."

"We're in a country where we're battling with insecurity as a result of terrorism and all manner of insurgency, and instead of the federal government focusing on combating these myriad insecurities, which have even led to the United States of America coming to intervene, they are much more interested in recruiting terrorists within the political space."

"This is most unfortunate, and I urge the federal government under the leadership of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to immediately rise and condemn the act as a father of a nation, who is the president of all, not of the APC."

"He should rise up to the occasion and condemn this development that is rearing its ugly head in the politics of this nation. It started under his watch. It happened when El-Rufai wanted to hold a meeting of the ADC in Kaduna."

"It happened in some other activities of the ADC all over the country, in an effort to intimidate, harass, and prevent them from holding their meetings. Such development are not in the best interest of democracy."

While thanking God for saving Obi and most people in his entourage from the ugly incident, Nwobu prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

"We pray that this madness will not rise its ugly head again under this democratic process," Nwobu added.

He advised that people should understand that democracy entails the people's will as the overriding factor in democratic settings all over the world, adding that people should be allowed to freely choose their leaders.

