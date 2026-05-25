Minister Dave Umahi urged support for President Bola Tinubu's infrastructure reforms despite rising national debt

Tinubu's administration reportedly amassed ₦57 trillion to ₦65.9 trillion in new public debt

Completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road's first section praised for boosting commerce and security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is borrowing to fix roads and infrastructure in the country.

Umahi said infrastructure is the foundation for security, commerce, and economic growth.

He urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s reforms, stating that criticism is only welcome when it is constructive.

As reported by Vanguard, Umahi stated this during a visit by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, to the Ministry of Works.

According to economic analysts and data tracking organisations such as the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics, Tinubu’s administration, since assuming office, has accumulated an estimated ₦57 trillion to ₦65.9 trillion in new public debt.

“When people say, ‘Why is he borrowing?’ The president is borrowing so that our roads can be good. Infrastructure, roads, everything. Without roads, it’s difficult for the security agencies. Without roads, it’s difficult for commerce to thrive. Without roads, schools will be hindered.”

The minister said the 47.47-kilometre section one of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway had been completed.

Umahi said the completed section was attracting investors interested in tolling and recouping funds for the government.

He disclosed that President Tinubu had approved solar lighting for the entire 375-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road,

According to Umahi, the first 118 kilometres of the road have already been completed at N252 billion.

The former Ebonyi state governor said the second section of 164 kilometres is expected to be finished by November 2026.

Umahi announced plans to replicate security infrastructure across major routes in each geopolitical zone.

He said this will include CCTV, solar lighting, rest houses, and observation centres, under concession arrangements.

“Borrowing is not leprosy”: Tinubu defends loans

Recall that Tinubu defended borrowing as necessary for national development amidst rising public debt concerns.

Nigerians expressed strong reactions to President Tinubu's comments on borrowing and national budget management.

Public critiques highlight fears of increased debt impacting Nigeria's financial stability and governance.

Read more similar stories on Tinubu's borrowing:

Tinubu asks Senate to approve fresh $516m loan

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu asked the Senate to approve a fresh $516m loan from Deutsche Bank to fund sections of the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway

The 1,000-kilometre project is designed to connect Nigeria’s North-West and South-West, cutting travel time between Sokoto and Lagos almost in half.

The lawmakers said the highway could be a major boost to trade, food security, and national integration.

Source: Legit.ng