Nasir El-Rufai plans to return to Nigeria on February 13, 2026 after his overseas trip

EFCC summoned the ex-Kaduna governor for questioning amid ongoing corruption investigations and political tensions

El-Rufai criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming they had never been friends despite party affiliations

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, will return to Nigeria on or before Friday, February 13, 2026.

As reported by Premium Times, El-Rufai is expected to arrive in Abuja soon.

Nasir El-Rufai gets ready to visit the EFCC office in Abuja, with sources confirming the date and time of his appearance.

Business Day also noted the development.

According to to sources, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain has notified the EFCC that he will appear at their office by 10 a.m. on Monday, February 16.

EFCC invites El-Rufai

El-Rufai travelled abroad on November 30, 2025. During his absence, the EFCC delivered a letter of invitation to his residence in December 2025, fuelling speculation that he could be arrested upon his return to Nigeria.

In March 2024, El-Rufai’s successor as governor, Uba Sani, set in motion a probe into El-Rufai’s tenure. El-Rufai challenged the probe report at the Federal High Court.

However, the EFCC and the the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) are investigating many of the corruption allegations against El-Rufai and persons who worked with him. The former governor has denied any wrongdoing and has alleged that he is being persecuted.

Nasir El-Rufai braces for potential arrest as investigations by EFCC and ICPC reportedly continue.

El-Rufai anticipates arrest

During an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, February 11, El-Rufai claimed that he could be arrested at any time by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

He also accused the APC of mounting pressure on politicians to defect to the ruling party.

The ex-governor stated that some of his associates have already been detained.

El-Rufai’s remarks come against the backdrop of the arrest and ongoing trial of Abubakar Malami, the former attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

Lately, El-Rufai sharply increased his criticism of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party.

On Monday, February 9, El-Rufai said he was never a friend of Tinubu.

He said their lack of conviviality predated Tinubu’s election as the APC presidential flagbearer in 2022.

His words:

“There is an assumption that I was ever Tinubu’s friend. I was not. We never got along. We never had a personal relationship like the one I had with General (Muhammadu) Buhari."

