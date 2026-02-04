Two Taraba senators defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections

The exit of Senators Haruna Manu and Shuaibu Lau deepened the PDP’s internal crisis in the North-East

APC sources welcomed the defections as a boost to the party’s political strength in the region

Two serving senators from Taraba State have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling an early realignment of political forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers are Senator Haruna Manu, who represents Taraba Central, and Senator Shuaibu Lau, representing Taraba North. Their defection was confirmed on Tuesday, February 3.

Breaking: 2 Influential Northern Senators Exit PDP Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Defection deepens PDP’s internal crisis

The exit of the two influential northern senators is widely seen as a significant blow to the PDP, which has been grappling with internal divisions and high-profile defections in recent months.

Although the senators are yet to issue detailed personal statements, party insiders said their decision was influenced by the need to align with what they described as a more viable political platform ahead of the next election cycle.

PDP yet to issue official response

As of the time of filing this report, the PDP had not released an official reaction to the defection of the two Taraba lawmakers.

The defections add to the growing list of opposition lawmakers switching allegiance as political actors across the country begin early positioning for the next general elections.

Ex-gov defects from PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Gabriel Suswam, the former governor of Benue state, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that his resignation took effect immediately.

The former governor's resignation was contained in a letter seen by Legit.ng. The letter was dated Wednesday, February 4 and was signed by the former senator. He thanked the PDP for giving him the platform to serve the people at various capacities. He recalled that he had served as a member of the House of Representatives, governor and senator under the PDP, adding that he remains grateful to the party for the "opportunities and trust reposed" in him during the period.

However, he cited an unending internal crisis within the PDP as his reason, lamenting the days when the party stood as "a symbol of cohesion, internal democracy, and progressive opposition." He stressed that the issues of ideology, discipline and leadership structure have been allowed to linger in the PDP without a pathway to solution.

