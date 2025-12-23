Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Two senators from Rivers State have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Sen. Onyesoh Alwell, representing Rivers East Senatorial District, and Sen. Barry Mpigi, representing South East Senatorial Districts, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the defection during plenary on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The defector said their decision was informed by deep and unresolved internal divisions within the PDP.

It was gathered that the senators are considered loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

