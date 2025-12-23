Just In: Two Rivers Senators Loyal To Wike Defect To APC, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Two senators from Rivers State have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Sen. Onyesoh Alwell, representing Rivers East Senatorial District, and Sen. Barry Mpigi, representing South East Senatorial Districts, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the defection during plenary on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
The defector said their decision was informed by deep and unresolved internal divisions within the PDP.
It was gathered that the senators are considered loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.