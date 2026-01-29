Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang defects from ADP to APC, citing irreconcilable differences

Defection announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the Senate floor

Dachungyang believes APC provides a better platform for serving constituents

FCT, Abuja - Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dachungyang officially dumped the Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, read Dachungyang’s defection letter on the Senate floor on Thursday.

He cited irreconcilable differences within the ADP as the reason for his decision.

According to Dachungyang, the APC offers a suitable platform for him to continue serving his constituents effectively.

