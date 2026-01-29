Breaking: Plateau Senator Defects To APC, Details Emerge
- Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang defects from ADP to APC, citing irreconcilable differences
- Defection announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the Senate floor
- Dachungyang believes APC provides a better platform for serving constituents
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Dachungyang officially dumped the Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.
The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, read Dachungyang’s defection letter on the Senate floor on Thursday.
He cited irreconcilable differences within the ADP as the reason for his decision.
According to Dachungyang, the APC offers a suitable platform for him to continue serving his constituents effectively.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.