Politics

Breaking: Plateau Senator Defects To APC, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang defects from ADP to APC, citing irreconcilable differences
  • Defection announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the Senate floor
  • Dachungyang believes APC provides a better platform for serving constituents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dachungyang officially dumped the Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Dachungyang joins APC after dumping ADP ADP
Senator Dachungyang joins APC on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Photo credit: @Clusterchannel
Source: Twitter

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, read Dachungyang’s defection letter on the Senate floor on Thursday.

He cited irreconcilable differences within the ADP as the reason for his decision.

According to Dachungyang, the APC offers a suitable platform for him to continue serving his constituents effectively.

