A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her radiography studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University

She shared how she wrote UTME three times before she got admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian lady, Stephanie Nnolika, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

The radiographer shared how she struggled to gain admission before entering UNIZIK.

A UNIZIK Medical student who wrote UTME 3 times finally bags degree, shares story. Photo: @baephanieee

Source: TikTok

UNIZIK medical student shares UTME experience

Identified as @baephanieee on TikTok, the lady shared how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations three times.

Her words:

"Wrote JAMB 3 times. Did prescience. Applied to the same school for all three times seeking to study radiography. Watched my mates get into uni. Watched my younger one get into uni, Felt like a loser.

Y'all God is just too good. Guess who is gonna be a licensed medical radiographer on 22nd. Meee! You guys the degree later gree. I got into the dream uni, studied the dream course and now i am about to get that license on Friday. Y’all CHUKWUSOM. Walk with me on this journey!"

In a more recent post after the induction, she wrote:

"I keep staring at these pictures trying to understand how a journey that once brought so many tears is now one of my greatest testimonies. There were days I was physically present but mentally exhausted. Days I smiled outside but silently questioned if I was strong enough to keep going. Days I prayed with tired eyes and a heavy heart.

"But somehow, God kept carrying me through people, through love, through strength I didn’t even know I had left. And now, here I am… officially inducted.

"Not because the journey was easy, but because God was faithful every single step of the way. This moment means more to me than words could ever explain."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions as UNIZIK student becomes licensed radiographer

Chris Ken said:

I'm really happy I got to witness this day🥰. congratulations my friend."

AudreyB said:

Stephhhhhhhhhh The beauty I'm just admiring nothing concern me concern caption."

Kingsley said:

congratulations Stephanie..your determination has paid off.."

Miss Dora said:

God is Indeed great!! This is just the beginning."

Cynlomi♥️(RN/RCTN) said:

You’re very strong and I’m so proud of you❤️Congratulations."

footwear_by_sommy said:

My girlllllllllll🥰 I’m super proud of you sister."

Arnold Wealth said:

Gigantic Congratulations Dear 🎉 Greater heights to attain."

A Nigerian who wrote UTME three times celebrated as she finally graduated with a degree in a medical course. Photo: @baephanieee

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng