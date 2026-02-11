Senators Peter Nwebonyi and Rufai Hanga engaged in a heated argument during a budget defence session of the senate and house of representatives’ committees on works with the works ministry

The session, chaired by Hanga in his capacity as vice-chairman in the absence of Mpigi Barinada, had proceeded smoothly with presentations by Minister Dave Umahi and contributions from lawmakers

The altercation began when Nwebonyi, while making remarks largely praising the minister and urging colleagues to do the same, was cautioned by Hanga to round off his comments

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the federal lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, clashed with Rufai Sani Hanga, the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Nwebonyi, the deputy chief whip and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), confronted each other during the ministry of works budget defence in Abuja.

Nwebonyi is a key ally of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

During the exchange, Hanga, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accused Nwebonyi of simply “bootlicking his boss” and lavishing praise on Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, prompting the southeast legislator to retaliate. The two strongly disagreed over the amount of time each spent speaking at the forum.

Legit.ng reports that it is not the first time that Senator Nwebonyi has been involved in a shouting match. In March 2025, former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges and Public Petitions, which conducted a hearing on the petition brought by Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment.

She came in the company of Zubairu Yakubu, who signed the petition on behalf of Akpoti-Uduaghan and the senator’s legal counsel, Abiola Akiyode.

Ezekwesili and the Ebonyi North Senator engaged in a heated verbal exchange during the hearing.

Umahi defends N3.24 trillion road budget

Meanwhile, Umahi told lawmakers on Wednesday, February 11, that the ministry’s 2026 capital plan focuses on finishing major roads and four “legacy” projects started by the presidency.

In a budget defence to the Senate and House Works committees, the minister said the 2026 capital proposal totals 3.24456 trillion naira and explained why many projects were carried over, Nigeria Info noted.

He said, referring to projects inherited in 2023:

“When we came on board, he had to continue all the entire 2,064 projects.”

Furthermore, Umahi gave figures to show tight funding: only N210.318 billion of the 2025 capital releases was paid so far (about 9.7% of what was expected), and said contractors are owed about N2.2 trillion for work done.

He told the committees:

“The total amount owed to contractors for works done and generated certificates between 2024 and 2025 is about $2.2 trillion.”

The minister stated that the government has re-scoped and prioritised projects because costs rose after fuel subsidy removal and the naira was floated. He listed legacy schemes, including the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway and the Sokoto–Badagry corridor, and promised phased delivery, with some sections to be commissioned by May 29, 2026.

He asked legislators to note that the 2026 plan carries over about 70% of unfinished work from 2025 and that new phases will be funded in stages so projects can finish on time.

Election results transmission: Chaos in Senate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate witnessed a rowdy session during an emergency sitting convened to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the February 4 plenary, when the Electoral Bill was passed.

The disruption followed the controversy surrounding the Red Chamber’s decision to remove a provision that would make real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units mandatory in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

