Six lawmakers from Rivers state defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The defections followed the recent exit of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and 15 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP

The development significantly strengthened the APC’s political grip in Rivers, one of Nigeria’s most strategic states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered another major setback in Rivers State following the defection of six of its members in the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who dumped the PDP are Dumnamene Dekor (Khana/Gokana), Solomon Bob (Abua/Odual and Ahoada East), Hart Cyril (Degema/Bonny), Victor Obuzor (Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni), Blessing Amadi (Port Harcourt II) and Felix Nweke (Eleme/Oyigbo/Tai).

The letters of their defection were read at plenary on Tuesday, December 23, by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

The latest wave of defections comes weeks after Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, formally left the PDP for the APC on December 5, 2025, in a move that reshaped the state’s political landscape.

Before the governor’s exit, the PDP had already lost significant ground in the state legislature, as 15 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, including Speaker Martin Amaewhule, defected to the APC.

The mass defection of federal and state lawmakers is widely seen as a deepening crisis for the PDP in Rivers State, further strengthening the APC’s foothold in one of Nigeria’s most politically strategic states.

Source: Original

