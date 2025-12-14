Taraba state Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Speaking after his registration, the governor said he had earlier suspended his official defection ceremony, originally slated for November 19

According to him, the decision was taken in the overall interest of the party and governance in Taraba state

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Jalingo, Taraba - Governor Agbu Kefas Taraba state, on Sunday, December 14, officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), formalising his move to the ruling party.

Kefas was registered by the APC Hospital Ward executive at the Government House in Jalingo, the state capital.

Taraba governor Kefas officially defects to APC. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

The registration was carried out on Sunday in a brief ceremony held at the Governor’s Office in Jalingo, where the APC chairman of the governor’s ward in Wukari Local Government Area conducted the exercise and presented the membership card to him.

Speaking shortly after receiving the card, Kefas said his decision to register with the APC was in line with his plan to defect to the party, adding that he had concluded consultations with the party’s leadership.

The governor had earlier announced the suspension of his official defection ceremony, originally slated for November 19, in solidarity with abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi.

Agbu said he had decided to take the necessary step to enable him to fully take charge of party activities in the state.

He said:

“I have already written to the party at the ward level, and today’s exercise is a necessary step to fulfil the basic requirements. You will recall that I earlier suspended my official reception into the party following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Why I joined APC, Kefas gives reasons

According to him, the decision was taken in the overall interest of the party and governance in Taraba State, stressing that his alignment with the APC would help deepen cooperation and strengthen the party’s structure in the state.

“Even if the official ceremony had been held, this registration is one of the necessary things we must do. I want to thank my ward party executives and the representatives of the state working committee of the party who are here,” he said.

As reported by the PUNCH, the governor said a new date for his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC would be announced soon.

Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas picks APC membership card ahead of defection. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

Another PDP Governor to join APC, aide confirms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, has reportedly finalised plans to dump the PDP and defect to the ruling APC.

Josiah Kente, special adviser on political matters and special duties to the governor, announced the development in a statement.

The governor's adviser explained the rationale behind Kefas's move amid concerns over rising defections ahead of the 2027 election.

Lamido threatens PDP with a lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP was threatened with a fresh legal suit by the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

Lamido had visited the PDP secretariat to purchase a form to contest the party's national chairman, but the secretary said he was not aware of the form.

The former governor's move came after the northern PDP stakeholders announced the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Source: Legit.ng