2027 Election: Tinubu Speaks on What He'll Do in Second Term in Office
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised economy and security as priorities for his second term ahead of the 2027 elections
- Tinubu addressed political reforms, reiterating the importance of stability to his administration's future success
- Critics of government policies are being linked to Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, according to former Ogun state governor, Olusegun Osoba
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will focus on resolving key political issues in the country during his second term, while prioritising the economy and national security as immediate concerns.
As reported on Thursday, May 21, by Daily Trust, the Nigerian leader stated that economic stability and security remain central to his government’s survival strategy, stressing that both issues are currently the administration’s top priorities.
Tinubu prioritises economy, security, reforms
Tinubu made the remarks on Wednesday, May 20, in Lagos at the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) book launch and awards presentation for activists and their partners, organised by the group’s national secretary, Ayo Opadokun.
The Punch also reported on the event.
The president, who was represented at the event by former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, said individuals opposed to his policies and programmes were behind some of the country’s security challenges.
He also praised NADECO for its role in the struggle for democracy, noting that he would not be in office today if democratic rule had not been restored.
Osoba, addressing the audience at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, conveyed Tinubu’s message that broader political challenges would be addressed in his second term.
According to him, the president said he would implement key political reforms in his second term, while focusing on stabilising the economy and strengthening security in the present.
He also alleged that some actors were deliberately working to destabilise the country due to opposition to government policies such as fuel subsidy removal and anti–round-tripping measures.
Osoba further reflected on NADECO’s history, noting that the group was formed to restore democracy, not solely for the June 12 struggle, and recalled the sacrifices made by activists during the military era.
Tinubu: I am stubborn politician
Meanwhile, President Tinubu has described himself as a “very stubborn politician” whom his enemies tried to get rid of through insecurity.
Speaking recently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving stakeholders from Plateau state led by Governor Caleb Muftwang, Tinubu said he had remained resolute despite criticism over insecurity.
Daily Trust quoted President Tinubu as saying:
“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I am a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term."
Read more on Tinubu's presidency:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
- Tinubu gets 1st challenger as trader purchases N100m APC nomination forms, video emerges
Tinubu warns editors against misinformation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.
Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.
Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.