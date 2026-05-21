President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised economy and security as priorities for his second term ahead of the 2027 elections

Tinubu addressed political reforms, reiterating the importance of stability to his administration's future success

Critics of government policies are being linked to Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, according to former Ogun state governor, Olusegun Osoba

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will focus on resolving key political issues in the country during his second term, while prioritising the economy and national security as immediate concerns.

As reported on Thursday, May 21, by Daily Trust, the Nigerian leader stated that economic stability and security remain central to his government’s survival strategy, stressing that both issues are currently the administration’s top priorities.

Tinubu outlines second-term priorities, says his administration will focus on political reforms while tackling national security ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu prioritises economy, security, reforms

Tinubu made the remarks on Wednesday, May 20, in Lagos at the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) book launch and awards presentation for activists and their partners, organised by the group’s national secretary, Ayo Opadokun.

The Punch also reported on the event.

The president, who was represented at the event by former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, said individuals opposed to his policies and programmes were behind some of the country’s security challenges.

He also praised NADECO for its role in the struggle for democracy, noting that he would not be in office today if democratic rule had not been restored.

Osoba, addressing the audience at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, conveyed Tinubu’s message that broader political challenges would be addressed in his second term.

According to him, the president said he would implement key political reforms in his second term, while focusing on stabilising the economy and strengthening security in the present.

Olusegun Osoba, ex-governor of Ogun, conveys Tinubu’s message, saying broader political challenges will be tackled in the president’s second term. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He also alleged that some actors were deliberately working to destabilise the country due to opposition to government policies such as fuel subsidy removal and anti–round-tripping measures.

Osoba further reflected on NADECO’s history, noting that the group was formed to restore democracy, not solely for the June 12 struggle, and recalled the sacrifices made by activists during the military era.

Tinubu: I am stubborn politician

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has described himself as a “very stubborn politician” whom his enemies tried to get rid of through insecurity.

Speaking recently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving stakeholders from Plateau state led by Governor Caleb Muftwang, Tinubu said he had remained resolute despite criticism over insecurity.

Daily Trust quoted President Tinubu as saying:

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I am a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term."

Read more on Tinubu's presidency:

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng