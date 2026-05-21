Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire if a planned IPO for SpaceX is achieved

SpaceX’s growth is driven by its Starlink satellite internet service, commercial rocket dominance

Aliko Dangote net worth has also increase and he is now among the world top 61 richest men in the world

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Elon Musk could potentially become the world's first trillionaire if the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of SpaceX is executed at the upper end of current market projections.

The development is linked to strong investor expectations that SpaceX could be valued between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion in a future listing.

Musk’s wealth could cross $1 trillion if SpaceX IPO plans materialise. Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff

Source: Getty Images

If achieved, the IPO could significantly boost Musk's personal wealth, which is already estimated at $676 billion from its investement across Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, and other ventures.

SpaceX is important musk portfolio

SpaceX's growth has been driven by Starlink's global expansion, reusable rocket technology, and long-term contracts with NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The company is also investing heavily in Starship development, orbital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-linked space systems aimed at expanding future commercial space operations, BusinessDay reports.

Despite strong revenue growth, SpaceX continues to record heavy reinvestment spending as it scales up its ambitious space and technology projects.

If SpaceX's valuation materialises as projected, Musk would extend his lead as the world's richest individual, far ahead of other tech billionaires whose wealth is tied largely to public markets and private equity stakes.

However, analysts caution that the trillionaire projection remains speculative, depending on market conditions, execution risks, and long-term investor confidence in space and AI-driven technologies.

Dangote net worth rises

In Nigeria, industrialist Aliko Dangote saw another gain in his net worth which now sits at $36.7 billion. Dangote continued to benefit from gains in his conglomerate which consists of cement, sugar and oil refining.

The business magnate saw a day's increase of approximately $11.1M in net worth, whereas year-to-date gains were $6.77 billion.

Dangote net worth rises by $6 billion Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Here are the top richest men

Elon Musk: $676bn Larry Page: $328bn Sergey Brin: $304bn Jeff Bezos: $283bn Larry Ellison: $242bn Mark Zuckerberg: $215bn Jensen Huang: $185bn Michael Dell: $172bn Bernard Arnault: $161bn Jim Walton: $156bn

Musk becomes first person to hit $500bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has become the first individual to amass a net worth of $500 billion.

Musk’s fortune hit a record level following a strong rally in Tesla shares and gains in SpaceX and xAI valuations.

Musk’s net worth, tied to Tesla, SpaceX, and his AI venture, xAI, cements his position as the wealthiest individual ever tracked.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who briefly overtook Elon Musk net worth recently is now $150 billion behind.

Source: Legit.ng