Governor Uba Sani met with President Tinubu following the release of abducted worshippers in Kaduna State

Public reactions to the meeting highlight concerns over unresolved violence and leadership accountability in Nigeria

Critics question the significance of the meeting amidst ongoing issues affecting Kaduna State and its citizens

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu received Governor Sani on Friday, February 6, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosts Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State in Aso Rock. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Governor Sani’s visit comes after the release of abducted worshippers from churches in Kaduna State.

Kidnapped worshippers in Kaduna State were released on Thursday, February 5, 2026, after weeks of uncertainty.

Armed bandits targeted church attendees in Kurmin Wali town on January 18, 2026.

A community leader reports mysterious circumstances surrounding the release of the abducted victims.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who shared the news in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @aonanuga1956, did not share details of the closed-door meeting.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience Kaduna State Governor, His Excellency Uba Sani, in the State House on Friday.”

Nigerians react as Governor Sani visits Tinubu

@Ohamadikae

Is this rubbish reception more important than an update on the perpetrators of the Woro community massacre??? Are you people really humans or clowns ??? So the death of 170 people is business as usual??? Tueh.

@IkodorSamir

That's our God-sent Governor of Kaduna State. One that has created an atmosphere of peace, unity, and cohesion amongst the different ethnic nations.

@thisisnd_

I think this is the only thing he knows how to do since Mamood Yakubu’s INEC selected him to be president. Receiving governors and condolences. He’s on his way out

@EmmawiseXP

The fact that I come from a country that sees itself as a giant of Africa,, but all it does to it citizens is disgrace and shame.

List of 177 worshippers abducted from Kaduna churches

Recall that over 177 worshippers were kidnapped in Kaduna State during a church attack on January 18, 2026.

Nine worshippers managed to escape, leaving 163 still unaccounted for after the incident.

Police deploy resources for coordinated operations to rescue victims in Kajuru and the surrounding areas.

Kaduna worshippers: 80 victims found, 86 still missing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Village Head of Kurmin Wali confirmed that 80 abducted victims were found, though 86 remained missing after the attack in Kaduna State.

Survivors said they fled into the forest and hid in fear, delaying their return and communication with the community.

Authorities acknowledged the incident after initial denial, while police continued meetings with local leaders to address insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng