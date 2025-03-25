Just In: Tensions Rise as Ezekwesili, Top Senator Engage in Heated Clash Over Natasha, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
FCT, Abuja - At a senate committee hearing on Tuesday, March 25, a heated clash broke out between Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi from Ebonyi state and a former minister of education, Obi Ezekwesili.
Per a video posted on social media by News Central TV, the clash was filled with name-calling and insults.
The senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions held its investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment raised by now-suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. At the hearing, tensions rose and the top individuals strongly clashed.
The video can be watched below:
Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.
The allegation came in the wake of her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio at the red chamber.
She was subsequently suspended from the senate for “gross misconduct” over the debacle.
Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting on March 11 about the suspension, telling the gathering that the action was designed to silence her over the sexual harassment allegations
Thereafter, she has granted a myriad of interviews to international media platforms on the sexual allegation against Akpabio.
Read more on Natasha vs Akpabio:
- Nigeria authorities plotting to arrest Natasha, group alleges
- Diaspora group condemns Senator Natasha 'for spoiling Nigeria's image abroad'
- “How I endured Akpabio’s sexual advances for over one year,” Natasha speaks
- Akpabio: Senate breaks silence on alleged plan to arrest Natasha, gives reason
- Senate crisis: “Why IPU can’t act on Natasha’s petition,” Jimoh Ibrahim speaks
Judge opts out of Natasha’s case against Akpabio
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the federal high court, Abuja, who was assigned to hear a suit that was filed by the suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan recused himself from the case.
The trial judge cited a petition Akpabio wrote to challenge his objectivity in the matter.
Though the suit was originally fixed for hearing, however, when the matter was called up by the court’s clerk, Justice Egwuatu, announced his decision in a short ruling he delivered. According to him, the case file would be returned to the chief judge for a reassignment to another judge.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.