FCT, Abuja - At a senate committee hearing on Tuesday, March 25, a heated clash broke out between Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi from Ebonyi state and a former minister of education, Obi Ezekwesili.

Per a video posted on social media by News Central TV, the clash was filled with name-calling and insults.

The senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions held its investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment raised by now-suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. At the hearing, tensions rose and the top individuals strongly clashed.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

The allegation came in the wake of her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio at the red chamber.

She was subsequently suspended from the senate for “gross misconduct” over the debacle.

Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting on March 11 about the suspension, telling the gathering that the action was designed to silence her over the sexual harassment allegations

Thereafter, she has granted a myriad of interviews to international media platforms on the sexual allegation against Akpabio.

Judge opts out of Natasha’s case against Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the federal high court, Abuja, who was assigned to hear a suit that was filed by the suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan recused himself from the case.

The trial judge cited a petition Akpabio wrote to challenge his objectivity in the matter.

Though the suit was originally fixed for hearing, however, when the matter was called up by the court’s clerk, Justice Egwuatu, announced his decision in a short ruling he delivered. According to him, the case file would be returned to the chief judge for a reassignment to another judge.

