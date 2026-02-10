The Senate named 12 members to a joint committee with the House of Representatives to address the contentious Electoral Amendment Act

Senate President Godswill Akpabio stressed urgency, saying the amended bill could be signed into law by President Bola Tinubu before the end of February

Heated debate erupted in the chamber over Clause 60(3, with senators clashing over the wording on “real-time transmission” of election results

The Senate appointed 12 members to work with the House of Representatives on the Electoral Amendment Act, which had recently stirred uproar.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the committee members on Tuesday during an emergency plenary session.

The committee will be chaired by Senator Simon Lalong, with other members including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Tahir Mungono, Senator Adamu Aliero, Senator Abba Moro, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Senator Aminu Iya Abbas, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Senator Niyi Adegbonmire (SAN), Senator Jibrin Isah, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, and Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

Akpabio explained, “After consultation with the leadership, we have moved the number from nine to 12. I will now read out the names of the conference committee members from the Senate. When you meet, you should recognise that this is a matter of urgency. I believe that if you are able to conclude within the next few days or one week, the President should be able to sign the amended Electoral Bill into law within the month of February.”

He added that the outcome would be transmitted promptly to President Bola Tinubu for assent by the end of February, before striking the gavel to formally constitute the committee.

Rowdy proceedings over clause 60(3)

The plenary session turned rowdy shortly after Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised a point of order seeking the rescission of the chamber’s earlier approval of Clause 60(3) of the bill. His request was anchored on Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended), and was seconded by Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central).

The move immediately sparked tension in the chamber, with several senators raising points of order in protest. Trouble escalated when Monguno moved his motion and read Clause 60(3) without the phrase “real-time,” replacing the word “transmission” with “transfer.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) objected strongly, repeatedly raising points of order as the chamber descended into shouting. At the height of the disagreement, Abaribe invoked Order 72 of the Standing Orders, calling for a division.

Clause 60(3) and electoral transmission

According to page 45 of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Clause 60(3) of the bill states:

“The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to IREV portal in real time and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and/or countersigned by the candidates or polling agents available at the polling unit.”

The debate over the wording of this clause highlighted the deep divisions within the chamber, with senators split over whether “real-time transmission” should remain a mandatory requirement in the electoral process.

