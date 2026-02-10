The Senate turned rowdy during an emergency session convened to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the February 4 sitting when the Electoral Bill was passed

The chaos was triggered by controversy over the removal of a clause mandating real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units in the Electoral Act amendment

Senator Tahir Monguno moved a motion for the Senate to rescind its earlier decision, while Senator Abaribe briefly demanded an individual vote before withdrawing the request

The Senate witnessed a rowdy session on Tuesday during an emergency sitting convened to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the February 4 plenary, when the Electoral Bill was passed.

The disruption followed the controversy surrounding the Red Chamber’s decision to remove a provision that would make real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units mandatory in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

According to Daily Trust, tension rose after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out details of a proposed amendment to Section 60(3), shortly after Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) moved a motion under Order 1(b) 52(6), urging the Senate to rescind its earlier decision.

However, some lawmakers expressed discomfort with certain words contained in the new proposal, sparking heated exchanges on the floor.

In the midst of the debate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe raised a point of order, calling for individual voting by senators, citing division under Order 70.

Abaribe later withdrew the point of order, amid concerns that it could stall the amendment process on Clause 60(3).

Senate appoints 12 members to work with Reps

Meanwhile, the Senate has appointed 12 members to work with the House of Representatives on the Electoral Amendment Act, which has stirred recent uproar.

As reported by PUNCH, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the members of the committee on Tuesday during an emergency plenary session.

Among the members are Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Tahir Mungono.

Senate holds emergency session

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate reconvened on Tuesday, February 10, for an emergency plenary session as pressure mounts on lawmakers to revisit controversial amendments to Nigeria’s electoral law.

The move comes amid growing public outrage over the decision to remove “real-time” from provisions relating to the electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

A memo dated February 8 and circulated to senators directed them to return for an emergency sitting. The notice was signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, who said the action was taken on the instruction of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

