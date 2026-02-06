Professor Luqman Zakariyah, officiating Imam at the Matawalle children’s Wedding Fatiha, prayed for President Tinubu, asking that his tenure bring hope to the hopeless.

The mass wedding saw five daughters and five sons of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, married on the same day

The event drew national and international dignitaries, including governors, lawmakers, service chiefs, and the President of São Tomé and Príncipe

Abuja — Professor Luqman Zakariyah, the officiating Imam at the Wedding Fatiha of the children of the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, on Friday, February 6, prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as “a father of all” and asking that his tenure bring hope to the hopeless in Nigeria.

The prayers were offered during the multiple wedding ceremonies at the National Mosque, Abuja, where President Tinubu represented the Matawalle family.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, in a statement, highlighted the significance of the prayers, noting the Imam’s hope that Tinubu’s leadership would inspire progress and restore confidence to the vulnerable in society.

According to Onanuga, the event also drew the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, along with state governors, members of the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, service chiefs, diplomatic officials, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to give our President, who is representing all, the father of all the brides and the grooms, good health."

We also ask Allah to grant our President long life, prosperity, and success during his presidency. We pray that his tenure will bring hope to the hopeless,” Prof. Zakariyah said.

The wedding marked a remarkable family occasion for the Matawalles, as five daughters—Maryam, Safiyya, Farida, Nana Firdausi, and Aisha—and five sons—Ibrahim, Abdul Jalal, Surajo, Bello, and Fahad—were married on the same day.

President Tinubu formally received the brides into the family on behalf of the Matawalles, while the Imam also prayed for the couples’ success and blessings upon their parents and grandparents.

Legit.ng reports Matawalle’s decision to give out all ten children on the same day was a historic event, bringing together politicians, religious leaders, and dignitaries in a grand display of family celebration and national attention.

