Gunmen suspected to be cultists killed youth leader Ifeanyi Azuazu and his aide Chigozie Oluwu in Omoku, Rivers State

Azuazu was abducted, behe@ded, and found in a forest, while Oluwu was shot in a failed rescue attempt

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the killings are cult-related and has launched an investigation into the tragic incident

Omoku, Rivers State - Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a youth leader, Ifeanyi Azuazu, and his aide, Chigozie Oluwu, in Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Azuazu, who was the President of Omoku Youth Federation, was abducted and later behe@ded, with his headless body dumped in a forest.

It was gathered that the aide was shot and killed on the spot,

As reported by The Nation, gunmen numbering seven stormed a popular drinking joint along Ogolo Street, off Palace Road, on two vehicles.

The cultists pointed a gun at the youth leader and ordered him to enter one of the vehicles.

The gunmen shot the aide who tried to stop them from attacking his boss.

The aide served as the personal guard to the youth president.

The tragic incident has sent people running in different directions for safety.

The ONELGA Security and Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC) spokesperson, Godnews Nkem, however, said Oluwu was shot dead at the youth president’s house.

He added that Azuazu’s lifeless body was found in the forest hours after his abduction by gunmen in Omuku on Friday afternoon, February 6, 2026.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the killings were cult-related.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Pastor hires assassins to kill prophet

Operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Bayelsa police command arrested one Pastor Elijah Oro over a plot to kill a rival pastor in the state.

Pastor Oro allegedly hired one Samuel Daniel, a 21-year-old member of a notorious cult group, to execute his rival over a reported issue of a membership drive and property.

Key urban areas in Bayelsa are hotspots for crime, with reported offences showing a general upward trend in previous years.

Prominent Rivers King narrowly escapes assassination

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked the Bangha Kingdom monarch’s convoy in Khana LGA, injuring the king and his driver.

Authorities believed the shooting was an assassination attempt and confirmed it was the second such attack on the monarch.

Local government, police, and advocacy groups condemned the attack and demanded justice and improved security.

