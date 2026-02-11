President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and businessman Sir Emeka Offor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, February 11, received the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and prominent businessman Sir Emeka Offor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, held in the early hours of the day, has sparked political interest as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

At the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosts Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and businessman Sir Emeka Offor. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to the President, via his X, on Wednesday, February 11.

Although the full details of the closed-door session remain undisclosed, sources familiar with the meeting told reporters that the talks centred on strategies for the 2027 elections and broader developmental concerns in the South-East.

Nigerians react

Reacting over the development, many Nigerians have taken to their social media platform to express their opinion over the visiation.

@saba_4real said:

"Endless meetings, we are yet to see results after 2-3 years."

@BigOnukwugha said

"The highest rotary club contributor of African descent. Those pins are not child's play."

@chibuzor_obeagu said:

"Emeka Ofor can't save him. Tinubu is a one-time president. He is too old to control terrorists and cabals in his government, and we don't need his wife as president."

Tinubu meets Anambra gov

In another development, President Bola Tinubu says his administration will always partner with states committed to human, social, and economic development.

Anambra state governor Chukwuma Soludo meets with President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu made this assertion via a post shared on his X page Wednesday, August 13, a day after hosting Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

"We share a firm belief that all who profess progressivism must work together to deepen our democracy, strengthen security, and transform our economy.

"We discussed the bold reforms underway, the need to stay the course, and the importance of tackling insecurity through both decisive action and inclusive opportunities for our teeming youth.

"Our administration will continue to partner with every state that is serious about human, social, and economic development because Nigeria’s progress is strongest when we work together.

"We will continue to take a bet on our dear country, Nigeria, to ensure sustainable and shared prosperity for the future."

