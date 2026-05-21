A corps member posted to Abuja for NYSC burst into tears online after visiting the market

The young lady mentioned the amount she bought 5 pieces of tomatoes for at the market

She also spoke about her savings and plans to return to her village due to the high cost of living

A corps member posted to Abuja for NYSC burst into tears over the cost of 5 pieces of tomatoes she bought to cook her food

The young lady asked what was happening that made food items so expensive, as she narrated her experience in the market.

Abuja corper in tears after buying 5 tomatoes at high price. Photo Source: TikTok/peshpgold

Source: TikTok

Corps member reveals cost of tomatoes

The TikTok video she posted showed that she got several other items from the market. However, her concern was the price at which the 5 pieces of tomatoes were sold to her at a market in Abuja.

She said in the video:

"Guys, what exactly is happening in Abuja that I don't know? I'm just coming from the market to get foodstuffs to cook. Guys, tomato ₦500. 5 pieces of tomato for ₦500. Does it mean that each tomato is ₦100?"

"Abuja, you guys are not making life easy for us. You guys are not making life easy for corps members in Abuja. My only mistake was coming to serve in Abuja."

NYSC corps member cries over cost of tomatoes in Abuja. Photo Source: TikTok/peshpgold

Source: TikTok

@peshpgold spoke further, adding that she had already spent all the money in her savings on food and had nothing left anymore.

She added:

"I don't even have any savings in my account anymore. All my alawee dey finish for food. I have to eat, of course. I'm tired. I wan go my village."

Her statement in the video caught the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as corps member flaunts expensive tomatoes

Pwetykhadi noted:

"All that tomatoes 500? Abeg which area you dey because no 500 naira tomato for my own area o."

Joanne Shelika added:

'This isn’t tomatoe season, it’s currently expensive everywhere."

QWEEN OF THE EAST shared:

"Here in Calabar is 4 pieces sef And it's the smallest ones ooo omoh."

Silvia shared a special OsinachiOsinachi:

"The tomato is very cheap oo, honestly here in edo state thats now 1000."

Abuja_thrift_hairs noted:

"In my area that tomatoes is 1k o,abeg where you buy 5h make I come buy too o."

Edith explained:

"Omoh I went to market too and I was shocked a day before yesterday,it’s annoying."

Mara noted:

"Your own tomatoes is big sef,if you see the tomatoes I bought today for 500 in port harcourt."

Osinachispecial Osinachi shared:

"4 piece of tomatoes in awka Anambra state , temp site precisely .. is 1000."

Wholesale Handbags Abuja noted:

"I pray God provide for u do bulk buying and keep it will save u on days like this."

Halfcastgirl noted:

"I no Dey chop tomatoes or pepper again ooh no 500 tomatoes for my place ooh pepper 200 nah 3 guys na Mtn rice I Dey eat back to back."

ONLINE BAGS AND PURSES VENDOR explained:

"Sorry, don’t cry 😭 na the country we find ourselves."

Favorite fashion empire explained:

"The 500 tomato no day again I went to the market this evening I asked for 500 naira owe Dey said E no day."

stylesbysylla noted:

"Tomatoes is expensive dear. I got smaller size 5 pieces for N500 also."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman cried out online after her nanny bought a basket of tomatoes that turned out to be mostly unripe.

The woman said the seller covered the top of the basket with red tomatoes to deceive buyers. She explained that the tomatoes were bought at Mile 12 market before they later discovered the trick at home.

Woman mentions cost of basket of tomatoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman surprised many people after she bought a full basket of tomatoes for N5,000.

She said she heard traders calling the price at the market and quickly went to buy one. The woman later shared a video of the tomatoes on TikTok and said she bought them at Central Market. Many people online reacted and talked about tomato prices in their own areas.

Source: Legit.ng