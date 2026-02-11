Political consultations in Bayelsa State gathered pace following the sudden death of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on December 11, 2025

Political lobbying and consultations intensified in Bayelsa State as attention shifted to who would succeed the late deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He died on December 11, 2025, at the age of 60, after collapsing in his office in Yenagoa. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was pronounced dead.

His passing triggered a debate over whether his successor should come from Sagbama Local Government Area, where he hailed from, or whether the existing zoning arrangements within Bayelsa West Senatorial District should prevail.

Calls for sagbama representation

Some stakeholders argued that fairness demanded Sagbama produce the replacement to complete the tenure. Ayebakuro Igbeta stated that Sagbama Constituency I should be allowed to complete the term, given that Ewhrudjakpo was from the area.

The chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation in Bayelsa State, Mr David West, also supported this view.

He said, “Before the emergence of the governor and his late deputy, there was a political arrangement many people referred to as zoning. This arrangement should be maintained for the next two years of Governor Diri’s administration.”

West further argued that the delay in naming a new deputy governor was unconstitutional. He noted, “Keeping the appointment of the deputy governor too long is an aberration of the constitution.

The new deputy ought to have been named at least 24 hours after the demise of the deputy governor.”

Zoning and political balance

Others insisted that zoning and broader representation across the senatorial district should guide the decision, warning against upsetting the existing political balance in the state.

Under the Constitution, Governor Douye Diri has the power to nominate a replacement, subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

Names mentioned as possible successors

Names being mentioned as possible replacements included:

• Dr Peter Akpe, Chief of Staff to the Governor, from Sagbama Local Government Area.

• Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, elder brother of the late deputy governor and a retired permanent secretary.

• Abraham Ingobere, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, from Brass Local Government Area.

• Dr Dennis Otiotio, Bayelsa State chairman of the APC, from Nembe (Bassambiri).

Dickson criticised intense lobbying

Former governor and senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, criticised what he described as intense lobbying for Ewhrudjakpo’s replacement even before his burial, which was held on January 30.

He said, “There is no contention about who should nominate a replacement for the late deputy governor. Even though I produced the governor and his deputy, I have neither interfered with the government nor sought any favours. For the six years so far, I have not put Diri under any pressure and will remain so for the remaining two years.”

Pressure on governor Diri

Stakeholders continued to urge Governor Diri to prioritise character, competence and acceptability in nominating a replacement. West cautioned against political compensation, stressing that the deputy governor’s role was crucial given that the governor was often away from the state.

With lobbying intensifying, the political balance in Bayelsa remained at the centre of discussions, as the state awaited the governor’s decision on who would step into the role left vacant by Ewhrudjakpo’s sudden death.

