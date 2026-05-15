Timi Frank has warned African leaders against signing fresh agreements with France , claiming such deals would not benefit ordinary citizens

The former APC spokesman alleged that France had historically maintained economic systems that promoted dependency and poverty across Africa

Frank urged African youths to resist what he described as renewed French influence and called for peaceful protests against harmful agreements

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has cautioned African governments against entering into new agreements with France.

He claimed such partnerships would harm the continent and deepen foreign control over African economies and politics.

Timi Frank criticises France’s role in Africa, calling for a shift in strategic alliances. Photo credit: @WilliamsRuto

Source: Twitter

Frank made the remarks while reacting to discussions held during the “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit” in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and several African leaders, including President Bola Tinubu.

The political activist alleged that France was attempting to rebuild its influence in Africa after resistance from some Francophone countries in recent years.

France-Africa partnership sparks fresh criticism

According to Frank, agreements reached at the summit would mainly serve political leaders rather than ordinary Africans. He described the arrangements as dangerous and against the interests of the continent.

“Any agreement signed with France will only benefit the leaders themselves and not the people. Africans must reject such deals because they are like death warrants for the continent,” he said.

Frank pointed to Burkina Faso and Mali as examples of countries that had openly challenged French influence. He argued that larger African nations should also resist what he called attempts at recolonisation.

Timi Frank urges African leaders to deepen ties with the United States while rejecting new agreements with France. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

He further accused France of maintaining economic systems that kept African countries dependent for decades. According to him, many former colonies remained tied to financial arrangements controlled by Paris.

“All these years France controlled the resources and financial systems of many African countries. They kept African money and still loaned the same money back to them. That system only promoted poverty and dependency,” he alleged.

Frank urges youths to resist deals

The former APC spokesman also accused France of supporting African leaders who manipulate constitutions to remain in office. He claimed such alliances had weakened democratic institutions across the continent.

Frank urged African citizens to reject leaders who entered into agreements that compromise national sovereignty and public welfare.

“Africans should reject leaders who mortgage the future of their countries for selfish gains. The continent deserves partnerships that promote development, security and prosperity for the people,” he said.

He also called on young Africans to organise peaceful protests against any agreement they believe threatens the continent’s independence.

“The youth must wake up and reject this new takeover agenda. The era where France dictates the future of Africa is gone,” he stated.

Frank added that African nations should instead strengthen ties with the United States and Israel, which he described as more beneficial partners in areas such as technology, agriculture, trade and security cooperation.

France-Africa summit: Macron calls for attentiveness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at the Franco-African summit in Kenya, President Macron stepped up to the podium while another speaker was addressing the audience.

He intervened to ask participants to reduce the noise and show attentiveness, ensuring the event could continue smoothly.

Source: Legit.ng