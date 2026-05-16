Breaking: Israel Kills Leader of Hamas’ Military Wing After Deadly Strikes

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas military leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad amid ongoing Gaza conflict

Al-Haddad's death marks a significant escalation in Israel's operations against Hamas following October 7 attacks

Gaza Health Ministry reports over 72,700 casualties since war began, highlighting conflict's devastating impact

The Israeli military has confirmed the killing of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, leader of Hamas’ military wing and one of the last surviving senior figures linked to the October 7, 2023 attacks that triggered the war in Gaza.

According to Israeli authorities, al-Haddad was killed during an airstrike carried out on Friday, May 15, in Gaza.

Israel Kills Leader of Hamas’ Military Wing After Deadly Strikes

Source: Twitter

The military described him as a central operational commander involved in planning and executing the Hamas-led assault on Israel that left about 1,200 people dead and saw more than 250 hostages taken into Gaza.

Hamas commander reportedly held key leadership role

Israeli officials said al-Haddad had risen to the top of Hamas’ military structure after the reported killing of his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar.

He was regarded as one of the group’s most senior remaining commanders before his death.

The military also alleged that al-Haddad surrounded himself with Israeli hostages during the conflict in an effort to deter attacks against him, though Hamas has not publicly responded to that accusation, AP reported.

Family confirms death after airstrike

Members of al-Haddad’s family confirmed that he was killed in the strike alongside six other people. His funeral reportedly took place on Saturday in Gaza City, where mourners carried his body wrapped in Hamas and Palestinian flags.

The development marks another major escalation in the ongoing conflict, as Israel continues operations targeting Hamas leadership despite the fragile ceasefire currently in place.

Israel’s military leadership described the strike as a major operation against Hamas’ command structure and reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing individuals linked to the October 2023 attacks.

“Israel’s chief of staff for the army called his killing a significant operation, and said Israel would continue pursuing its enemies to hold them accountable.”

Gaza war death toll continues to rise

The conflict, which began after the October 7 attacks, has resulted in heavy casualties across Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 72,700 people have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes since the war began.

Although the ministry operates under Gaza’s Hamas-run administration, its casualty figures are widely cited by international organisations and humanitarian agencies.

Ceasefire remains fragile amid renewed tensions

Despite an existing ceasefire arrangement that reportedly took effect in October, violence has continued across Gaza, with near-daily exchanges and airstrikes still being reported.

Both Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the terms of the ceasefire, while negotiations over key issues such as Hamas’ disarmament and hostage arrangements remain unresolved.

Al-Haddad linked to Hamas operations since 1980s

Reports indicate that al-Haddad joined Hamas during the 1980s and later became part of the Qassam Brigades’ Majd unit, which focused on identifying alleged collaborators with Israel.

He also reportedly served on Hamas’ Military Council, considered one of the group’s highest decision-making bodies involved in strategic operations before and during the ongoing war.

Iran kicks as Israel continues bombing

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran has kicked against the continued bombing of Lebanon by Israel, adding that the recent ceasefire between it and the United States amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump of the United States and Iran earlier announced the ceasefire, but the bombing has not stopped since.

Source: Legit.ng