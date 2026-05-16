Nigerian and US troops eliminate senior ISIS commander Abu - Bilal al - Minuki in a coordinated counterterrorism operation

Operation disrupts terrorist command structures and weakens ISIS' operational capacity in Nigeria and the Sahel region

Nigeria reaffirms commitment to regional security and ongoing military partnerships against terrorism and extremist threats

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that Nigerian troops, working alongside United States forces, successfully carried out a coordinated overnight counterterrorism operation that led to the elimination of a senior Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

The announcement was issued by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, who reiterated that Nigeria will continue to intensify efforts against extremist groups.

Defence HQ Reacts Over Killing of ISIS Top Commander by US/Nigeria Forces

Source: UGC

The military described the mission as a product of strengthened intelligence sharing and operational collaboration between both countries.

Officials said the precision strike represents a significant setback for extremist networks operating within Nigeria and across the broader Sahel and Lake Chad Basin regions, where terrorist groups have remained active for years.

ISIS commander allegedly played key global operational role

According to military intelligence, al-Minuki was not only a senior ISIS figure but also a strategic operator involved in coordinating activities beyond Nigeria. He was reportedly linked to advisory roles covering media operations, weapons development and logistical support for extremist cells.

Defence authorities further stated that intelligence assessments suggested he may have recently been elevated within ISIS’ hierarchy, placing him among its top leadership structure before his reported death in the operation.

Suspect had long history with Boko Haram and ISIS networks

Military records indicate that before aligning with ISIS in 2015, al-Minuki was previously associated with Boko Haram leadership structures. He was also alleged to have facilitated the movement of fighters to Libya between 2015 and 2016 in support of ISIS operations in North Africa.

He was further linked to ISIS-West Africa activities and is alleged to have played a role in major attacks in the region, including the 2018 Dapchi schoolgirls’ abduction, according to intelligence assessments cited by the Defence Headquarters.

Defence Headquarters highlights impact of operation

The military said the elimination of the ccommander marks a critical disruption of terrorist command and control structures, stressing that the operation significantly weakens the group’s operational capacity.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with United States forces has successfully conducted a meticulously planned and highly coordinated counterterrorism operation resulting in the elimination of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a senior ISIS leader and one of the world’s most active terrorists.”

Nigeria reaffirms commitment to regional security

The Defence Headquarters emphasised that the operation demonstrates Nigeria’s continued resolve to confront terrorism and prevent extremist groups from threatening national and regional stability. It added that the success reflects the strength of ongoing military partnerships and intelligence cooperation with international allies.

The Armed Forces commended the professionalism and bravery of personnel involved in the mission, describing the operation as a model of effective joint engagement between Nigerian and US forces.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to sustained operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, protecting civilians and restoring long-term peace across affected regions in the country and beyond.

Tinubu speaks on raid that killed ISIS top leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to a coordinated overnight counterterrorism operation carried out by Nigerian and United States forces, which targeted Islamic State elements in the Lake Chad Basin.

Trump disclosed the development in a statement on social media, praising both countries’ armed forces for what he described as a successful and highly coordinated mission.

Source: Legit.ng