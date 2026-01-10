Seriake Dickson dismissed reports that he resigned from PDP to join ADC

The senator temporarily stepped back from political activities following the death of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

Dickson assured he would consult widely with allies before making any political decision

Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson has dismissed reports that he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that he remains a committed member of the party.

Dickson denies defection claims

Has Seriake Dickson Finally Pulled Out of PDP and Joined ADC? Ex-Bayelsa Gov Breaks Silence

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Friday by his media aide Ajiri Daniels, Senator Dickson debunked circulating social media reports suggesting he had joined the ADC.

“I remain a proud member of the PDP. Any decision about my political future will follow wide consultation with friends and political allies,” the statement read.

The former Bayelsa state governor, who is regarded as one of the most vocal opposition figures in the Senate, has consistently challenged the policies of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Opposition record highlighted

One notable instance was during the debate on the emergency rule in Rivers State in March 2025, where Mr Dickson described the action as undemocratic and staged a walkout from the Senate chamber before the resolution was adopted.

In an interview with journalists at the Senate Press Centre in October last year, he reiterated that he would never join the APC, even if he were to leave the PDP.

Mourning period pauses political activity

Dickson explained that he has temporarily stepped back from political engagements following the death of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo in December 2025.

“The senator is presently in mourning following the death of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. As a mark of respect, he has stepped back from political activities and has been receiving condolence visits from friends, political leaders, allies, and well-wishers from across the country,” the statement added.

He assured that after the burial rites, he would resume political engagements and consult widely with allies before taking any formal decision.

Source: UGC

“While noting that he is keenly following developments in the political space, Senator Dickson assured that after the burial, he will consult widely with friends and political allies across the country before taking any decision, which will be formally announced. In the meantime, he remains a key leader in the PDP and hopes the party will strengthen its legacy contribution to Nigerian politics,” the statement said.

The senator called on the public, party faithful, and supporters to disregard reports claiming he had defected to the ADC.

Last year, his successor, Governor Douye Diri, left the PDP for the ADC, but Mr Ewhrudjakpo, who was Mr Dickson’s political ally, remained with the PDP before his sudden death last month.

