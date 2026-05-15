Ex-governor Amaechi has criticised President Tinubu’s second-term bid over worsening economic hardship and national suffering.

Amaechi, who has submitted his ADC nomination form, questioned the APC’s participation in the 2027 election

He further stated that sentiment, rather than competence and results, has driven leadership choices

Former Rivers state governor and current presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions.

According to him, the hardship being experienced across the country is linked to the current administration.

Amaechi questions Tinubu’s second-term plan as he links Nigeria’s hardship to current leadership. Photo: NaijaPR

Source: Twitter

Amaechi made the remarks in Abuja on Thursday, May 14, while submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

While suggesting that the ruling party should step aside and allow others to contest freely, he questioned why Tinubu would still seek re-election despite the state of the economy.

According to him, the country’s economic reality has become unbearable, with Nigerians struggling under inflation and financial pressure. He argued that leadership should no longer be based on sentiments such as ethnicity, religion, or regional entitlement, but on competence and results.

“The current president has put us in this suffering. I don’t know why he wants to run. I don’t even know why APC wants to participate. They should be in shame and allow other Nigerians to participate and change the country.”

Choose performance over politics, Amaechi tells voters

Dismissing identity-based politics, he insisted that voters should focus on performance rather than slogans about “turn” or regional entitlement.

Amaechi, who has served in various high-profile government positions, including Minister of Transportation and Governor of Rivers state, urged Nigerians to treat the 2027 election as a direct assessment of candidates’ track records.

He said nearly all major contenders have held public office before and should be judged based on performance. He added that voters should consider experience, capacity, and the ability to defeat the incumbent as key factors.

Amaechi criticises Tinubu’s second-term push. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Expressing confidence in his own record, he claimed he has the experience and capability to turn the country around within four years, pointing to his time in Rivers State and the federal ministry as evidence of his capacity.

“I believe I am the most experienced. I am young, I am the most experienced, and I believe I have the capacity."

On the ADC presidential primary, Amaechi said he prefers a direct primary system but would accept a consensus arrangement if it favours him.

ADC reacts to Amaechi-Obi tension claims

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) responded to allegations of internal tensions within its coalition, including claims that Rotimi Amaechi once threatened to leave over perceived preferential treatment for Peter Obi.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, who dismissed suggestions of marginalisation, explained that leadership roles were distributed through political negotiation to ensure balance and inclusion among key stakeholders in the coalition.

He added that occasional disagreements were resolved through compromise.

Source: Legit.ng