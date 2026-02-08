A tragic trailer crash in Kano State claims over 30 lives, leaving many others injured

Governor Abba Yusuf promises free medical care for all accident victims and support for their families

Authorities attribute the fatal accident to reckless driving, sparking calls for improved road safety measures

Kano State - A trailer crash has killed more than 30 persons at Kwanar Barde in the Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The fatal accident was allegedly caused by reckless driving, leaving many others with serious injuries.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning while the trailer heading towards Gujungu, Jigawa State.

Governor Abba Yusuf described the incident as heartbreaking and a huge loss to the entire people of the state.

The governor directed the Ministry of Health to ensure that all victims admitted to hospitals receive free and adequate medical care without delay.

As reported by The Punch, the governor's spokesperson, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

“According to reports, the fatal accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed due to reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained serious injuries.

“Governor Yusuf prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families the strength to bear the painful loss.

“He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state.”

The governor also instructed the Office of the Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs to put measures in place to support the families of the victims.

