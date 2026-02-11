Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Calls Wike ‘My Oga,’ Vows To Take Another Action
Nigeria

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Calls Wike ‘My Oga,’ Vows To Take Another Action

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, publicly addressed his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga” for the first time
  • Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to completing the 50km Port Harcourt Ring Road project
  • Fubara disclosed that Julius Berger Nigeria Limited assured him of October completion for the project

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, february 10, publicly addressed his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga” for the first time since a conciliatory meeting brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the 50km Port Harcourt Ring Road project, Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the infrastructure, which he described as a strategic project conceived by Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara calls his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, “my Oga” for the first time.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State publicly refers to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga”. Photo credit: X/GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC
Source: Twitter
“This project is very important considering the person who conceived it, my Oga, the Honourable Minister. He had a very big vision. He believed that if I achieved this project in record time, people would be happy with me.

Read also

Rivers Crisis: Fubara makes first appointments after meeting with Wike, Tinubu

“Notwithstanding whatever is happening, it is also my wish and my struggle to ensure that that wish comes through," Fubara said.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Contractor assures October completion

The governor disclosed that Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, had assured him of completion by October, provided funding remains consistent.

“They are still assuring us that by October, they will deliver the project. What they need is the funds, and from my own end is the push,” Fubara added.

The project, which spans five local government areas in Port Harcourt, is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity between industrial and residential zones, and strengthen the state’s transport network.

Political truce remains uncertain

Fubara’s reference to Wike as “my Oga” marks a public thaw in their tense relationship following the closed-door reconciliation meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja. The meeting was aimed at easing political tension in the oil-rich state.

After the meeting, Wike told reporters that he had directed members of the Rivers state House of Assembly to comply with the President’s instructions, though he did not provide details of the directives.

Read also

Rivers crisis: Wike mentions next thing after meeting with Tinubu, Fubara

It remains unclear whether lawmakers, widely seen as loyal to Mr Wike, will withdraw the impeachment notice earlier issued against Mr Fubara or halt the ongoing suit at the Court of Appeal.

Background of the Rivers crisis

The latest developments come amid a prolonged political standoff between Fubara and Wike.

Fubara, who served as accountant-general under Wike’s administration, was endorsed by him to succeed as governor in 2023.

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers state governor, addresses his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga” for the first time.
Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara acknowledges Nyesom Wike as “my Oga” in public for the first time. Photo credit: @GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC
Source: Facebook

The relationship later deteriorated, triggering disputes involving the state assembly and multiple political actors.

While President Tinubu’s intervention suggested a possible reconciliation, uncertainty persists over the durability of the fragile truce.

Fubara makes first appointments after meeting Wike, Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has approved the appointments of five permanent secretaries in the state's civil service.

Iningi Brown, the Rivers' Head of Service, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, February 10.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr Wachukwu Worgu, Eke Owuma, Ogbonna Anthony, Dr Jim-Jaja Gogo and Uzor Henry. According to Brown, Governor Fubara has been scheduled to swear in the new permanent secretaries on Wednesday, February 11.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Nyesom WikeRivers State
Hot:
Gabbie carter Johnny jett Local government Janai norman Black actors