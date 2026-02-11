Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, publicly addressed his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga” for the first time

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to completing the 50km Port Harcourt Ring Road project

Fubara disclosed that Julius Berger Nigeria Limited assured him of October completion for the project

Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, february 10, publicly addressed his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga” for the first time since a conciliatory meeting brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the 50km Port Harcourt Ring Road project, Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the infrastructure, which he described as a strategic project conceived by Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State publicly refers to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “my Oga”. Photo credit: X/GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

“This project is very important considering the person who conceived it, my Oga, the Honourable Minister. He had a very big vision. He believed that if I achieved this project in record time, people would be happy with me.

“Notwithstanding whatever is happening, it is also my wish and my struggle to ensure that that wish comes through," Fubara said.

Contractor assures October completion

The governor disclosed that Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, had assured him of completion by October, provided funding remains consistent.

“They are still assuring us that by October, they will deliver the project. What they need is the funds, and from my own end is the push,” Fubara added.

The project, which spans five local government areas in Port Harcourt, is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity between industrial and residential zones, and strengthen the state’s transport network.

Political truce remains uncertain

Fubara’s reference to Wike as “my Oga” marks a public thaw in their tense relationship following the closed-door reconciliation meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja. The meeting was aimed at easing political tension in the oil-rich state.

After the meeting, Wike told reporters that he had directed members of the Rivers state House of Assembly to comply with the President’s instructions, though he did not provide details of the directives.

It remains unclear whether lawmakers, widely seen as loyal to Mr Wike, will withdraw the impeachment notice earlier issued against Mr Fubara or halt the ongoing suit at the Court of Appeal.

Background of the Rivers crisis

The latest developments come amid a prolonged political standoff between Fubara and Wike.

Fubara, who served as accountant-general under Wike’s administration, was endorsed by him to succeed as governor in 2023.

Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara acknowledges Nyesom Wike as “my Oga” in public for the first time. Photo credit: @GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

The relationship later deteriorated, triggering disputes involving the state assembly and multiple political actors.

While President Tinubu’s intervention suggested a possible reconciliation, uncertainty persists over the durability of the fragile truce.

Fubara makes first appointments after meeting Wike, Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has approved the appointments of five permanent secretaries in the state's civil service.

Iningi Brown, the Rivers' Head of Service, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, February 10.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr Wachukwu Worgu, Eke Owuma, Ogbonna Anthony, Dr Jim-Jaja Gogo and Uzor Henry. According to Brown, Governor Fubara has been scheduled to swear in the new permanent secretaries on Wednesday, February 11.

Source: Legit.ng