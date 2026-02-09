Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Galadima, with immediate effect

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has removed the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Galadima, from office.

The development was confirmed in a short statement issued by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, and made available to journalists in the early hours of Monday.

According to the statement, the governor approved a minor reshuffle within the State Executive Council, which led to Galadima’s immediate removal.

“His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved a minor change in the composition of his cabinet,” the statement said.

It added: “In that respect, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, has been relieved of his appointment as a member of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.”

Gidado explained that the decision was part of the administration’s plan to periodically review the cabinet in order to introduce fresh ideas, strengthen governance, reposition the executive for better service delivery, and ensure effective implementation of policies and programmes across the state.

Governor Mohammed also thanked Galadima for his service to the state during his time in office and wished him well in his future engagements.

The governor further assured residents of Bauchi State that his administration remains committed to maintaining peace, security and good governance.

Gidado added that a replacement for the commissioner would be announced in due course.

