Mahmud Sadis Buba officially ended his campaign to represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

The aspirant stepped aside following extensive reconciliation meetings with Kaduna State APC leaders, stakeholders, and his family

The decision followed intense online scrutiny after critics shared a passport data page claiming the politician was 16 rather than 30

Mahmud Sadis Buba, widely known as Al-ajabin Zazzau, has stepped down from the contest to represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The announcement was contained in a withdrawal letter addressed to the Kaduna State chairman of the APC and shared on Buba’s verified Facebook page on Saturday.

Mahmud Sadis Buba officially withdraws from the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency race. Photo: SadisBba

Source: Facebook

He described the decision as difficult but necessary following consultations with party stakeholders and allies.

Party unity takes priority - Buba

Part of the letter read:

“Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am withdrawing from the race for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, effective immediately.

“This was not an easy decision. But it was hastened by the reconciliation efforts initiated by stakeholders and leaders of our party. Consequently, after extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and stakeholders within our great party, I have decided that this decision is in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I believe that uniting behind a single candidate is paramount to our victory in the general election and for the continued progress of our constituency and state.”

Buba thanked Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and leaders of the APC for allowing him to participate in the nomination process. He said the experience gave him valuable political exposure and appreciated supporters who stood by him throughout the campaign period.

Buba asks supporters to remain calm

The former aspirant also pledged continued loyalty to the ruling party. He said his withdrawal should not be seen as surrender, adding that the decision was taken to protect the party’s collective interest ahead of the election.

He promised to support the party’s consensus candidate and work for the APC’s success during the polls. Buba further appealed to his supporters to stay united and avoid actions that could create division within the party.

He advised party members and residents of the constituency to rally behind whoever eventually emerges as the APC flagbearer.

Buba’s political ambition had earlier attracted public attention after controversy surrounding his age surfaced during the APC nomination period.

Some critics alleged that he was 16 years old and circulated the data page of a passport online to support the claim. The issue generated debate on social media and within political circles at the time

Shehu Sani declares fresh political ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani, the activist turned politician, has announced that he has picked the form of the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

Sani was a member of the Eighth Senate but lost his re-election in the 2019 elections after his rift with the then-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Source: Legit.ng