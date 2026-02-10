Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke-Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has urged President Bola Tinubu to remain vigilant after the United States (US) sent a military team to Nigeria as part of expanded cooperation against militant groups in West Africa.

The US had alleged there is a 'genocide' against Christians in Nigeria, a claim the Tinubu administration has rejected.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his church's website on Tuesday, February 10, Primate Ayodele urged stakeholders to remain vigilant against the interference of foreign actors.

The statement added that Nigeria has long been a beacon of resilience amidst adversity, and if the ongoing air and ground strikes by the US persist, it may destabilise the nation and trigger another cycle of insecurity.

Primate Ayodele's words:

"Tinubu should be careful. He must let himself be himself. The pressure coming from the USA and other forces will push him to take many wrong steps. He must not make decisions under pressure.

"I see him being pulled in different directions. If he allows this, mistakes will follow. He must remain firm, deliberate, and true to his own heart. Every move should come from his own understanding and spirit, not from fear or compulsion.

"Those around him will speak loudly. Advice will come from all sides. But only he who stays grounded in himself will walk safely through this season. He must be patient, cautious, and consistent.

"Let him hear this warning: be yourself, stay firm, and do not allow pressure to lead you astray."

US deploys troops to Nigeria

The US has sent a small team of troops to Nigeria, the general in charge of the US command for Africa said on Tuesday, February 3, the first acknowledgement of US forces on the ground since Washington struck by air on Christmas Day 2025.

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on what he described as Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Nigeria in December and said there could be more US military action there.

Reuters earlier reported that the US had been conducting surveillance flights over the country from Ghana since at least late November.

The top general said the US team was sent after both countries agreed that more needed to be done to combat the terrorist threat in West Africa.

