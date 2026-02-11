The US has deployed 200 troops to Nigeria to enhance counterterrorism training and operational support

The United States has reportedly deployed 200 troops to Nigeria, with the aim of training the military forces of the West African country in its fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

According to the report, the US troops were expected to strengthen the counterterrorism capacity of Nigeria by providing operational support for the West African country.

According to The Punch, an American military official disclosed that the development came weeks after President Donald Trump alleged that Nigeria has failed to protect Christians against terrorist attacks.

The report further explained that the troops would supplement the small number of US military advisers earlier deployed to Nigeria, who would assist Nigeria's security forces with intelligence in identifying targets for military strikes. This has been confirmed by US and Nigerian officials.

US lawmaker speaks on killings in Nigeria

Riley Moore, a United States Congressman, in an interview on Fox News, reiterated the killings in Nigeria, while admitting that many of those who have been killed were Muslims. Moore's interview has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Adewale accused the military of abuse:

"The Nigerian military that fights superiority battle with the Nigerian Police and other sister security agencies can not defeat Islamic militants! They need training and retraining from the US Army to know their onions. If it is to harass unarmed citizens, you will see Nigerian army personnel flexing their empty muscles. By the way, is Tinubu aware of this deployment?"

Elder Omoruyi alleged that Nigeria's resources are a factor in the deal:

"Nigeria's the largest oil producer in Africa, so yeah, that's always part of the calculation. The US doesn't send troops anywhere without considering resource interests. fighting extremism is real, but pretending oil doesn't factor into these decisions is naive."

Smiling George urged the US to keep an eye on public office holders:

"Nigeria needs all the help @POTUS can offer. Shine the light of scrutiny on public officials, especially the judiciary and military they are all part of the grand scheme to keep the country in chaos while they and their children steal our commonwealth."

Blake Taras called for justice:

"The world must protect the Christians of Africa getting killed by jihad! Nigerians deserve to have safety and dignity, as every other peaceful group does. Following Christ should not be a crime. Those who take away spiritual freedoms must be brought to justice."

