The Lagos State Government has begun a full investigation into the death of popular socialite Elena Jessica, who reportedly passed away after undergoing a BBL procedure at a clinic in Lagos.

The tragic incident, which came to public attention through social media reports, has raised serious concerns about patient safety and the regulation of cosmetic surgeries in the state, and sparked massive reactions online.

The Lagos government probes Elena Jessica's death following BBL as the agency reviews the clinic's compliance with regulatory standards and patient care.

The probe is being handled by the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), the body responsible for licensing and monitoring health facilities across Lagos.

According to the agency, the investigation was triggered by reports that Elena Jessica developed complications during or shortly after the procedure.

In a detailed document shared through the agency's Facebook page moments ago, the Permanent Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu, explained that the government is taking the matter seriously and has already commenced a professional review to establish the facts.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has commenced a full investigation into the reported death of a Lagos socialite popularly known as ‘Elena,’ who allegedly died after undergoing a Brazilian Bvtt Lift (BBL) cosmetic procedure at a clinic in the state.”

Lagos clinic under scrutiny despite registration

According to Dr Abiola Idowu, preliminary findings revealed that the clinic where the procedure was carried out is registered with HEFAMAA.

However, the agency stated that registration does not exempt any facility from scrutiny when patient safety is in question.

“Preliminary information indicates that the clinic where the procedure reportedly took place is registered with HEFAMAA. However, the agency notes that registration does not preclude any facility from regulatory scrutiny, particularly when incidents involving patient safety are reported.”

HEFAMAA emphasised that its role is to ensure all health facilities comply with operational standards, professional guidelines, and patient safety protocols.

HEFAMAA investigates Lagos socialite Elena Jessica's death after cosmetic surgery complications, urges residents to patronise accredited facilities.

Regulatory standards for cosmetic procedures

The agency stated that cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries in Lagos are governed by strict standards covering infrastructure, practitioner qualifications, infection control, patient consent, anaesthetic safety, and emergency response capacity.

“The agency reiterates that aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures are governed by clearly defined regulatory standards in Lagos State. These standards include requirements relating to facility infrastructure, practitioner qualifications, infection prevention and control protocols, patient consent procedures, anaesthetic safety, and emergency response capacity.”

Comprehensive review of botched BBL underway

HEFAMAA confirmed that it has started a detailed review of the incident to determine whether the clinic and medical personnel followed all necessary regulations.

This includes checking the credentials of the doctors involved and assessing the level of care provided before, during, and after the surgery.

“Consequently, HEFAMAA has commenced a comprehensive review of the incident, including an assessment of compliance with regulatory standards, verification of the professional credentials of the medical personnel involved, and evaluation of the level of care provided to the patient before, during, and after the procedure.”

Lagos government advises the public on BBL

The agency urged Lagos residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could affect the investigation.

It also advised anyone considering cosmetic procedures to patronise only accredited health facilities and qualified practitioners.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified or speculative information that may compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation. The Lagos State Government also advises residents seeking cosmetic or aesthetic procedures to exercise due diligence by ensuring that such services are obtained only from accredited health facilities and qualified medical practitioners with the requisite training and competence.”

HEFAMAA reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of residents through strict enforcement of healthcare standards and promised to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

Read the full statement of Dr Abiola Idowu on Elena Jessica's BBL case shared by HEFAMAA below:

