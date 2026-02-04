The US has deployed security agents to Nigeria, focusing on combating terrorism, with increased collaboration between American and Nigerian forces

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on insurgents amid allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria

Nigeria faces escalating threats from ISIS-linked terrorists and criminal gangs, complicating security efforts in the West African nation

Washington, USA - The United States (US) has sent a small team of troops to Nigeria, Dagvin Anderson, the general in charge of America's command for Africa, disclosed on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

As reported by Reuters, this is the first acknowledgement of US forces on the ground since Washington struck Nigeria by air on Christmas Day 2025.

Recall President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on what he described as Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Nigeria in December 2025 and said there could be more US military action there.

The US had been conducting surveillance flights over the country from Ghana since at least late November 2025.

Anderson, a top general, stated that the US team was sent after both countries agreed that more needed to be done to combat the terrorist threat in West Africa.

Anderson told newsmen during a press briefing on Tuesday, February 3, 3026:

"That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States."

The military expert did not, however, provide further details about the scope and size of their mission.

On his part, Christopher Musa, Nigeria's minister of defence, confirmed that a team was working in the African nation but did not provide further details.

Speaking in the same vein, a former US official disclosed that America's team appeared to be heavily involved in intelligence gathering and enabling Nigerian forces to strike terrorist-affiliated groups.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria has come under intense pressure from Washington to act after President Trump accused the West African nation of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants operating in the core north.

The Nigerian government denies any systematic persecution of Christians, saying it is targeting Islamist fighters and other armed groups that attack both Christian and Muslim civilians.

US launches strikes 'against Islamic State' in Nigeria

The US launched "powerful and deadly" strikes against militants linked to the Islamic State group (IS) in north-western Nigeria, where militants have sought to establish a foothold.

Trump had earlier designated Nigeria a country of particular concern over alleged Christian genocide.

Trump told Politico he ordered the December 25, 2025, strikes as "a Christmas present".

Camps allegedly run by the terrorist groups in Sokoto State were reportedly hit near the border with Niger, the US military said. Casualty numbers were not clear, but US officials said the terrorists were killed.

Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, told the BBC that it was a "joint operation" and had "nothing to do with a particular religion".

Trump told Politico otherwise in an interview.

The American leader said of the airstrikes:

"They were going to do it earlier. And I said, 'nope, let's give a Christmas present.' They didn't think that was coming, but we hit them hard. Every camp got decimated."

The US military said an “initial assessment” suggested “multiple” fatalities in Sokoto State.

However, a special report by HumAngle in January 2026 described the attack as “performative,” with some local conflict and terrorism experts saying the airstrike largely failed to achieve its publicly stated mission.

Tinubu cooperating with American troops

Meanwhile, General Anderson said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working closely with American forces to eliminate terrorists in the West African region.

Anderson, the commander of Africa Command (AFRICOM), said Nigeria was a shining example among other African nations leveraging the US' sophisticated arsenal and “unique capabilities” in intelligence-gathering to exterminate the Boko Haram and the Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

The US general made the statement at the press briefing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, when asked about AFRICOM’s counterterrorism efforts in African partner countries. He noted that the command wanted to expand operations in West Africa, using Nigeria as a case study.

Armed groups in Nigeria fuel rising insecurity

A wide range of armed groups operate across the country.

In the north, Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown armed group, in 2025, mounted a major resurgence. The group took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose its radical version of Islamic law.

Meanwhile, criminal groups specialising in kidnapping for ransom and looting, commonly referred to as bandits, are also dominant.

In recent months, armed group fighters have repeatedly overrun military outposts, mined roads with bombs and raided civilian communities, raising fears of a possible return to the peak insecurity of a decade ago.

