The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has dismissed a petition against Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, finding no prima facie case

The complaint alleging overlap of NYSC service and Nigerian Law School attendance was deemed procedurally and substantively defective

The panel ruled that matters predating Kalu’s call to the Bar were outside its jurisdiction, fully exonerating him

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has dismissed a petition against Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, bringing an end to allegations linked to his professional history.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, March 11, the committee held that no prima facie case was established against Kalu.

LPDC panel delivers ruling clears Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu of all allegations. Photo: FB/BenjaminKalu

Source: Twitter

The decision, contained in a certified true copy with reference BB/LPDC/1954/2026 and signed by Umeh Kalu, SAN, resolved the matter at the preliminary stage without requiring the respondent to file a defence.

Petition challenged deputy speaker’s records

The complaint was filed by John Aikpokpo Martins, who alleged that Kalu, formerly known as Benjamin Okezie Osisiogu, had participated in the National Youth Service Corps while also undergoing training at the Nigerian Law School. The petitioner claimed the overlap violated the NYSC Act and amounted to false declarations.

According to the petition, the alleged conduct formed the basis of Kalu’s call to the Bar on September 6, 2011, and his subsequent enrolment at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on October 5, 2011.

Panel finds procedural and legal gaps

After reviewing the submission, the LPDC described the complaint as defective in both form and substance. The panel observed that the Statement of Facts was wrongly addressed to the Chairman of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee rather than the LPDC, contrary to its rules.

Deputy Speaker Kalu left LPDC hearing after being exonerated. Photo: FB/NYSCLagos

Source: Facebook

Although the committee elected to overlook the error, it found no legal footing to proceed.

More significantly, the panel ruled that issues concerning the NYSC, Nigerian Law School, and enrolment processes fall outside the LPDC’s mandate.

“The LPDC cannot interrogate the operations of the Nigerian Law School, the Council of Legal Education, the NYSC and the Body of Benchers,” the ruling stated.

Jurisdiction limits end proceedings

The committee further held that even if the allegations were assumed to be true, they related to events that predated Kalu’s call to the Bar. Such matters, it said, are beyond its jurisdiction, which is limited to regulating the professional conduct of enrolled legal practitioners.

“No prima facie case is established,” the panel concluded, a finding that fully cleared the Deputy Speaker and brought the disciplinary process to a close.

Adamawa approves N11.4bn for NYSC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa state executive council had approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state.

Source: Legit.ng