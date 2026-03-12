The House of Representatives has amended the Electoral Act 2026 to criminalise dual political party membership nationwide

Lawmakers approved jail terms of up to two years or fines of N10 million for offenders after heated floor debates

The session was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, with new clauses voiding all affected party memberships

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has approved stiffer sanctions for politicians who hold membership in more than one political party at the same time, prescribing prison terms, heavy fines, or both.

Lawmakers, sitting on Wednesday, March 11, amended Section 77 of the recently assented Electoral Act 2026 to introduce tougher penalties aimed at curbing dual party registration.

According to Daily Trust, the decision followed intense deliberations during the committee of the whole session, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The amendment involved the insertion of three new clauses, numbered 8, 9 and 10, into the Act. Each clause was considered individually before receiving approval from the chamber after prolonged exchanges among members.

New limits on party affiliation

Clause 8 of the amended section provides a clear restriction on political registration. It states that “A person shall not be registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time.”

This provision establishes a statutory bar against simultaneous affiliation, closing gaps that previously allowed such practices to persist.

Beyond prohibition, the House also outlined the legal consequences of violating the rule. Clause 9 addresses the status of any individual found to have registered with multiple parties.

It states that:

“Where it is established that a person is registered as a member of more than one political at the same time, such dual membership shall be void, and the person shall cease to be recognised as a valid member of any political party pending regularisation in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the constitution of the political party concerned.”

Criminal liability and punishment

The amendment goes further by criminalising deliberate dual membership. Clause 10 sets out the applicable punishment, stating that:

“A person who knowingly registers or maintains membership in more than one political party at the same time commits an offence is liable on conviction to a fine of N10,000,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or both.”

By inserting criminal liability into the law, the House signalled its intent to deter political opportunism and enforce discipline within party structures.

The revised section now combines prohibition, loss of status, and punishment as a unified framework.

The amended provisions are expected to influence party registration practices ahead of future elections, as political actors adjust to the clearer and more punitive legal environment created by the 2026 Electoral Act revision.

