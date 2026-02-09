2000 residents of Achala community stormed Anambra government house over insecurity in the town

Protesters allege monarch's complexity in escalating the situation which bar them from going to their farms

They demanded government protection and concerted action to end killings

Residents of Achalla community in Awka North local government area of Anambra state have protested what they called incessant cases of insecurity in their community.

About two thousand residents stormed Anambra government house, also known as 'Light House' on Thursday, February 5, where they registered their plights to the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Achalla insecurity protest rocks Anambra Government

The protesters carried banners and placards with different inscriptions depicting their anxieties and frustrations. They also chanted songs of worries, telling the Anambra state government under Governor Charles Soludo, as well as security operatives in the state to help tackle insecurity in the area.

The protesters also called out their traditional ruler, Igwe Ositadimma Nwokedi, asking the state government to withdraw the certificate of recognition given to the monarch. They claimed that the traditional ruler had misappropriated funds meant for security of lives and properties, and had also encouraged touting, drug abuse and cultism among youths.

Speaking at the government house, leader of the protesters, Mr. Uchenna Nnakwue, who is the Vice President General of the community, expressed the town's displeasure over the situation.

He said:

"Community members get missing from time to time, and farmers are afraid of going to their farms due to insecurity. Day by day, our people live in fear. We cannot afford to live this way. It is unacceptable! We're here to tell our governor and security agencies in Anambra to come to our help. This is why we're here."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent during the protest, spokesperson of women’s representative, Mrs. Elizabeth Onwukobi, further claimed that their traditional ruler, Igwe Nwokedi, had continued to undermine the customs and traditions of the community by indulging in acts capable of bringing disunity and violent crimes. He said that the developments led to insecurity in Achala community.

She said:

"Our traditional ruler, Igwe Nwokedi, no longer live up to his statutory duty as the chief security officer of the town. We have recorded series of unfortunate events. We no longer go to our farms - those that go to their farms do so in great fear. How could we continue that way?"

Residents demand Soludo action over insecurity

Also, in an interview with Legit.ng correspondent, another protester, Ezewulu Mmaduabueze, who is the Eze-Ana of Achalla, decried the spate of insecurity in the community. He called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to mobilize security operatives to Achala community to restore order.

Another protester, Nwafor Nwanekwe, who said he is the youth leader, said that members of the community no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent during the protest, Nwanekwe corroborated what other protesters said about insecurity in Achala community.

According to him:

"Residents of my town now live in fear - day in, day out. If we go to our farms, we're attacked; if we go to fetch firewoods, we're attacked; if we go to fetch water at the stream, we're afraid."

He beckoned on relevant authorities to come to their help, so that residents of the town would not be drowned in insecurity."

When Legit.ng contacted Igwe Nwokedi for his reaction, he described the protesters’ allegations against him as spurious, and outlined the efforts he has make to ensure adequate security in Achala.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, February 6, the monarch outlined his sustain fights against drug abuse and cultism among youths in the community. He expressed sadness that he has been subjected to cyber bullying and false allegations by his subjects just to score cheap points.

He, therefore, called on the Community to remain calm as he is doing everything possible to address issue of insecurity in Achala.

