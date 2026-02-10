Veteran singer Charly Boy has slammed Nigerian pastors, accusing them of prioritising profits over saving souls and speaking truth to power in the country

Veteran Nigerian singer and activist Charles Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy, has strongly criticised Christian clerics in the country, accusing them of prioritising wealth over spiritual responsibilities.

Speaking recently on an episode of the KAA Truths podcast on YouTube, he alleged that most pastors are more focused on running churches as businesses rather than guiding their congregations or challenging political leaders.

Charly Boy calls out Nigerian pastors for allegedly prioritising profit over souls during an episode of the KAA Truths podcast.

Charly Boy stated that the silence of many clerics in the face of Nigeria’s economic and security challenges shows complicity.

He claimed that pastors often align themselves with corrupt politicians, using religion as a tool to exploit ordinary citizens.

According to him, the miracles promoted by some churches are staged performances designed to attract followers and financial gain, rather than genuine acts of faith.

The activist, also known as Area Fada, explained that despite living in Nigeria, he refuses to adopt the mindset of his fellow citizens.

He insisted that young people hold the power to demand accountability and change, but fear has prevented them from taking decisive action.

In his view, relying on pastors and expecting divine intervention will not solve the country’s problems.

Charly Boy maintained that the responsibility for fixing Nigeria lies with its citizens, particularly the youth, who must stop depending on religious leaders or divine intervention for solutions.

He emphasised that clerics are building personal empires on earth rather than saving souls, and warned that waiting for divine intervention will only prolong the nation’s struggles.

@livingthestandardlife said:

"This man is really incredible. Love him ❤"

@afiaboraugustine7738 commented:

"Charly papa nice one, long live the wise one of our generation"

@odukoyaezra1353 wrote:

"Truth be told, this is a great interview- and Charlie'papa is a great Legend, I love you sir"

@MichaelEjikeme-p3y reacted:

"Undergoing depression this morning but area fada in the studio, cut it three quarter"

@TRUTH240 said:

"I find this beautiful man fascinating. Charly boy, is a Masterpiece.."

@austinconnor5297 commented:

"I really learnt a lot today from this program, for over 2years plus I never attended church because religious really messed up my mom, I chose to worship my nature"

Charly Boy addresses bus stop naming controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran singer Charles Oputa explained how the Charly Boy Bus Stop in Lagos originally got its name from residents of Gbagada.

He said the bus stop was named after him because of his contributions to the community, including scholarships and financial support to residents during the early 1990s.

Charly Boy also criticised the decision to rename the bus stop after rapper Olamide, describing the change as politically motivated rather than a recognition effort. He said the move aimed to erase community history rather than honour the new name.

