Breaking: 3 PDP Federal Lawmakers Resign, Give Reason
Three House of Representatives members have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). They announced their defection during the plenary on Wednesday, March 11.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the house, announced the development during the plenary. He also rolled out the names of the lawmakers and their constituencies.
The lawmakers are Mohammed Audu, representing Karim Lamido/Lau/Ardo-Kola federal constituency of Taraba State; Abdullahi El-Rasheed, representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe State; and Inuwa Garuba, representing Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe State.
See the video of the speaker's announcement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng