Three House of Representatives members have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). They announced their defection during the plenary on Wednesday, March 11.

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the house, announced the development during the plenary. He also rolled out the names of the lawmakers and their constituencies.

The lawmakers are Mohammed Audu, representing Karim Lamido/Lau/Ardo-Kola federal constituency of Taraba State; Abdullahi El-Rasheed, representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe State; and Inuwa Garuba, representing Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe State.

