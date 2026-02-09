Adams Oshiomhole dismissed a viral massage video as AI-generated amid public speculation

Leshann Dagama responded, refuting Oshiomhole's claims and confirming video authenticity

A fact-check organisation's analysis found no signs of AI manipulation in the controversial footage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, governance and public affairs in Nigeria and Africa.

Benin City, Edo State - A viral video showed Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North, in what appeared to be a private moment aboard a private jet.

In the clip, the former governor of Edo State and ex-national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be giving a foot massage to a woman.

Fact-check uncovers truth behind Oshiomhole’s viral massage video involving model Leshaan Dagama. Photo credits: Parallel Facts, Adams Oshiomhole Outreach

The footage, shared widely across social media platforms, sparked intense reactions with many criticising the serving federal lawmaker.

‘Clip, AI-generated’ - Oshiomhole

Amid the public conversation on the matter, Oshiomhole reacted to a viral video.

The video, which circulated widely and was obtained by Legit.ng, showed the man engaging in a light-hearted conversation with a light-skinned woman, with her feet resting on his lap.

Following its circulation, social media users speculated that the woman in the footage was Oshiomhole’s wife, Lara Fortes. However, it was later alleged that the woman was Leshaan Dagama, a South African lifestyle influencer and adult content creator.

Responding to the controversy, the 73-year-old lawmaker, in a statement issued by his media aide, Oseni Momodu, dismissed the video as artificial intelligence–generated, insisting that it was not authentic.

Oshiomhole video: Woman speaks out

Meanwhile, Dagama reacted to Oshiomhole’s denial of a viral video involving them, pushing back against his claim that the clip was generated using artificial intelligence.

The woman was first wrongly identified as Lara Fortes, the wife of the former Edo State governor.

Dagama was later named as the woman in the footage, with reports stating she initially posted the clip on her TikTok account before deleting it shortly afterwards.

Dagama appeared to directly dispute the AI claim through her Instagram story.

She wrote:

“Video wasn’t AI but okay believe your senator,” accompanied by a smiling emoji suggesting indifference.

Fact-check confirms Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s viral video is genuine, and not AI-generated. Photo credit: @AdamOshiomhole

When fact-checking and verification platform Dubawa conducted a manual analysis of the viral video, it found no clues suggesting it was generated by artificial intelligence. Several physical markers confirm its authenticity, including consistent lighting across moving objects.

Dubawa said it conducted a forensic analysis of available video fragments using relevant tools.

Unlike AI-generated content, which often contains hallucinations or blurred textures in complex areas such as fingers and reflections, the viral footage maintains structural integrity in every frame.

