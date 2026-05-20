Robert Lewandowski has a message for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the friendly match against Poland

Nigeria will face Poland and Portugal in the FIFA international window in June before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle announced a strong squad for the friendlies, as it will count towards FIFA ranking

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the international friendly match against Poland in June.

The Super Eagles will take part in four matches during the May/June FIFA international window, including the 2026 Unity Cup.

Robert Lewandowski confirms he is available to face Nigeria. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the first match on May 26, 2026, before facing either Jamaica or India, depending on the result in the two matches.

Nigeria are the defending champion of the competition after beating rivals Ghana and Jamaica at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2025 to win it.

The NFF announced additional international friendly matches for the Super Eagles against Poland and Portugal on June 3 and 10, 2026.

The match is part of Portugal’s preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth and last, while Poland, like Nigeria, failed to qualify.

Lewandowski sends message to Nigeria

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he will be a part of the Polish squad for the friendly match against Nigeria on June 3 in Warsaw.

“As for the June training camp, I'll definitely be there," Lewandowski said during an interview with Eleven Sports, as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“Due to the situation with Jacek Magiera, this training camp may be a bit different, paying tribute to the coach. It was important to me that I wanted to be there, participate in these matches, and say goodbye to him.”

Lewandowski initially hinted that he would retire from international football after Poland's 3-2 playoff loss to Sweden, which ended their World Cup hopes.

As noted by ESPN, however, he confirmed his openness to return for the June friendlies to pay final respect to former assistant coach Jacek Magiera, who passed away on April 10.

The former Bayern Munich striker is not only facing a decision in his international future this summer, but he also has a decision on his club career.

Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona this summer. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Lewandowski will leave FC Barcelona this summer after four seasons, but he has yet to confirm his next club, with rumours linking him to multiple destinations.

The striker, soon to be 38 in August, is open to continuing his career instead of hanging his boots, and will likely explore a move away from Europe, with the Major League Soccer one of the potential leagues he could consider.

Chelle announces Super Eagles squad

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle announced his Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup and friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

Chelle announced separate squads for the matches as he had earlier confirmed, though some players, including new buy Arthur Okonkwo, featured in both lists.

Source: Legit.ng