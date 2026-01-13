Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has thrown a shade at the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while speaking at the 50th birthday of Hadiza Bala Usman, the special adviser to the president on policy and coordination and head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit.

Oshiomhole, while speaking at the event, recalled the time of Hadiza as the managing director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), an agency that was directly under the Ministry of Transportation, where Amaechi was the head.

Adams Oshiomhole knocks Rotimi Amaechi Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

During the period, which happened under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Hadiza and Amaechi had a tough time together, and the former minister pressured for the removal of Hadiza as the MD of the NPA.

Speaking at the event, Oshiomhole said:

"When you were appointed as MD of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), some people with 'bad belle' who were drunk with power tried to rubbish you without knowing your background, and you fought back. They tried to rubbish your family's name, but right now, they're hungry. That hunger, even as they had a pot belly. The day I heard that those who were so powerful yesterday are now hungry, I said, may the hunger remain till they return to their creator."

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the video of the former Edo governor. Below are some of their reactions:

Obeleye krukrubo faulted Oshiomhole's statement:

"Oshiomhole, in the quest to please HBU, forgot that without the benevolence of that hungry man, she would never have been MD of NPA in the Buhari Administration."

Wealth231 made humour from the statement:

"Dino Melaye, who is skiing off expensive cars, is part of @ADCVanguard_, who is also hungry and part of @PeterObi party, clamouring for change."

Nkemakonam Ofong faulted Nigerian leaders:

"This is how petty and low those who claim to be leaders go to show they are on top."

De Boss condemned the statement:

"Is this one not the same man who was a governor who tells a widow to go and die?"

Olaibi mocks Amaechi:

"Amaechi just dey collect right, left, front, back and centre."

Amahma mocked the senator:

"Why does he move his hands while saying rubbish?"

See the video of Oshiomhole here:

Source: Legit.ng