Victor Osimhen may be certain where he would play next season, but many others want him out of Galatasaray

They want him out, not for nonperformance but because Galatasaray could recoup huge funds from his sale

Multiple Turkish football commentators have recommended suitable players to replace him in the team if he is sold

A Turkish football commentator has named the price tag for which Galatasaray should consider selling Victor Osimhen and which player should replace him.

Osimhen completed his second season at Galatasaray, helping the club win the Turkish Super League title for the fourth consecutive season.

Turkish pundit recommends Victor Osimhen's replacement to Galatasaray. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Even though his numbers dropped due to injuries and AFCON 2025 involvement, he scored 22 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions.

Top European clubs remain interested in his services, having missed out on him in the past before he joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2024 on loan, and permanently in 2025.

He has been linked to multiple clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Jose Mourinho's request.

Pundit suggests Osimhen’s replacement

The Galatasaray board are determined not to sell the striker that they signed for €75 million, but suggestions from the media have told them to cash in.

The club will demand a fee above €100 million from interested clubs, as they want a profit on the fee they paid to Napoli less than a year ago.

Turkish pundit Necati Ates has told Galatasaray to sell Victor Osimhen if they receive a €150 million offer and sign Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres as a replacement.

"If there's a €150 million offer, sell Osimhen. Replace him with Gyökeres,” the former Galatasaray assistant told GS Gazete.

Arsenal and Galatasaray recently signed a cooperation agreement, which could facilitate the deal, or probably a swap deal, but the Lions are unlikely to get an offer of €150 million.

Mauro Icardi is expected to leave Galatasaray this summer, and one of the names which has been mentioned as a potential replacement is Vedat Muriqi.

The Kosovo striker, who had previously spent six years in Turkey and played for multiple clubs, including Fenerbahce, scored 22 La Liga goals for Mallorca last season.

However, Metin Takin told GS Sports that the striker will be a wrong transfer as his profile is not the right one Galatasaray need.

“I think Vedat Muriç would be a wrong transfer for Galatasaray. Osimhen has a three times better physique than him. Vedat is a classic centre, especially. You need to pass the ball to him. But Osimhen comes, receives it, and passes it. Vedat lacks that team play,” he said.

Galatasaray warned against signing Vedat Muriqi. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

He added that the club needs a type of striker like Dries Mertens who can lead the line, and still function behind the main striker.

“I think they need a quicker and faster player. Especially at Galatasaray, they need a Mertens-type player behind Osimhen,” he concluded.

Ozbek warns club interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Dursun Ozbek warned the clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen that the striker is not for sale this summer.

The Galatasaray President openly rejected all advances ahead, as top European clubs prepare to attempt to sign the Super Eagles forward away from Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng