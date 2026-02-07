A new update about the Instagram page of South African adult content creator Leshaan Da Gama has emerged

This comes following a viral post about her allegedly threatening to leak a private video on social media

Recall that an alleged video involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole went viral on Nigerian social media

The Instagram page of South African adult content creator Leshaan Da Gama is no longer available on the platform, barely days after she broke her silence over an alleged video involving her and Senator Adams Oshiomhole that went viral online.

A quick search for her page with the handle @shaandg47 showed it can no longer be found.

South African content creator linked to Adams Oshiomhole's Instagram page no longer available. Credit: Leshaan Dagama/Adams Oshiomole.

"Profile isn't available. The link may be broken or the profile may have been removed," a display message read on Instagram.

This comes after a viral Instagram Story post allegedly from Leshaan Da Gama, where she threatened to release a private tape involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The post stirred reactions from many, including Inibehe Effiong, a Nigerian human rights lawyer, who dismissed the threat by labelling it "nonsense."

A screenshot of the new message showing on Leshaan Da Gama's Instagram page is below:

Screenshot showing update on South African content creator's Instagram page. Credit: leshaan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Leshaan Da Gama took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 6, to react after Nigerians flooded her page with criticism over a clip allegedly showing the Edo North senator massaging her feet aboard a private jet.

Reacting via her Instagram Stories, Leshaan did not deny being the woman seen in the video. Instead, she directly addressed Nigerians who had taken to her page to vent their anger.

“Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me,” she wrote.

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Oshiomhole, through his media aide, denied the authenticity of the video, insisting it was generated using artificial intelligence.

Comments about Leshaan's alleged threat

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

stephtochi commented:

"Keep waiting to herself? Biko speak for yourself. Since our senator could not perform well in his job, we need to see his performance in bed."

Real_AmakaIke said:

"Wetin concern us. That lady dey learn self. Person don already deny ever knowing you, what makes you think he cares."

VOTEaTRADER commented:

"OBJECTION MY LORD! Barrister please we are interested in seeing every second of the video. We’re also committed to sharing it far and wide across all social media platforms when it drop."

ChangeNigeriaa said:

"blackmailing ..she is not saying it for our benefit. She is telling the senator I will do this."

IronHeart1414 said:

"She’s been paid for another level of distraction Who cares about their nonsense beauty and the beast scene."

FadaChristmas_ said:

"Sadly, the only person the tape will affect is her, Nigeria is not a place where people like senators get consequences for their actions. Our senate president literally abused natasha and got away with it. The former chairman of APC has a tape collecting bribe. Madam rest."

