APC Senator Adams Oshiomhole's viral video with a young lady sparks outrage among Nigerians

Public reactions criticise the former governor of Edo's shift from activism to perceived decadence

However, the former APC national chairman said the video was AI-generated and dismissed its authenticity

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North and former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been seen in a viral video massaging the leg of a young lady in a private jet.

Oshiomhole, who was a two-term governor of Edo state, was seen in the video massaging the leg of the unidentified lady on his lap in the viral video, a development that did not sit well with many Nigerians.

Reacting to the viral video in a statement, the former governor of Edo, in a statement by his media aide, Oseni Momodu, dismissed the viral video and insisted that it was artificial intelligence-generated (AI-Generated), Premium Times reported.

Nigerians react as Oshiomhole massages lady's leg

Many Nigerians have started expressing mixed feelings about the viral video of the prominent leader in the APC. Below are some of their reactions:

Ofor expressed sadness about the video:

"So the betterment of the people/masses is not of importance to this one, it is to do content with his baby girl in a private jet and with the monies of the sweat of well-meaning citizens!!! It is well said. God sees all."

PJ lamented about the attitude of the senator compared to his prime days as an activist:

"If you knew Oshiomole in his prime days as NLC chairman, there’s no way this video won’t infuriate you. Man was dogged, giving the government a headache back to back. Just a taste of politics, and I can’t believe how fast he turned."

Officer FC decried the development:

"How do I tell people that this man is once a labour leader who fights for the masses, some children are not in school, most hospitals don't have equipment, insecurity is a normal thing in the country, etc., once you become APC, I swear you can never do just 1 good thing to citizens, only evil."

James lamented corruption in Nigeria:

"He will collect constituency allowances but won't invest in community development projects or provide bursaries to undergraduates. They'd rather spend the money on frivolities than on things that'd benefit everyone. Yahoo yahoo politicians!"

Kassandra Ugochukwu said the senator also embarrassed his family:

"A father who decides to dance naked at the village square will also embarrass his family, or so it seems."

Roinewton decried corruption in Nigeria:

"Most governors in the US cannot afford a private jet, but almost all the politicians in Nigeria can. The poor Nigerians must do the needful."

Big V tweeted:

"Oshiomole import baddie to Nigeria, old man no wan hear. He still chop life. The girl doesn’t feel irritated that this old man should be the same age as her father."

See the trending video of Oshiomhole on X here:

