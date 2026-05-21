Laja Adeoye, Lagos APM governorship candidate, has urged INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies to remain neutral ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Speaking during his formal declaration in Ejigbo, Adeoye expressed confidence in winning if the election is free and fair

Adeoye also unveiled his “Atunto Eko 1.0” manifesto, which he said is focused on inclusive governance and poverty reduction, among other things

Ejigbo, Lagos state - The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Lagos state, Laja Adeoye, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to remain professional and impartial ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Adeoye made the call on Wednesday, May 20, while formally declaring his governorship ambition at Ward F5, Ejigbo, in the Oshodi-Isolo local government area of Lagos state.

Lagos 2027: APM Candidate Laja Adeoye Urges INEC to Remain Neutral, Professional

Source: UGC

He urged the electoral commission, the judiciary, and security agencies to discharge their responsibilities without bias during the election period.

According to him, a transparent electoral process would strengthen public confidence in democracy and reflect the true choice of voters.

I will win if election is free and fair - Laja Adeoye

Adeoye also expressed confidence in his chances in the governorship race, saying he believed Lagos residents would support him if the election was conducted fairly.

“There’s no doubt about it,” he said while speaking on his prospects in the 2027 contest, adding that Lagos residents are yearning for fresh leadership and new ideas ahead of 2027 elections.

The former PDP governorship aspirant loyal to the Gov. Seyi Makinde-backed PDP faction, before adopting APM as its consensus candidate, said Lagos residents had become tired of the ruling APC administration since 1999.

“The truth is that Lagos residents are tired. They have seen the ideas and style of governance since 1999, and they are yearning for something new.

“The people want fresh ideas, fresh faces, fresh leadership and a fresh governor. That is what I represent.

“That is why I have come out to serve. I promise the good people of Lagos State that I will be a good and responsible leader,” he said.

What I will do if elected - Laja Adeoye

Adeoye promised to run an accountable and people-oriented administration if elected governor in the 2027 governorship election.

“I will serve with sincerity, compassion and accountability. I will not be a detached or inaccessible governor; I will be a governor for the people at all times.

“I am confident that the people of Lagos State will vote overwhelmingly for me because they desire genuine change and leadership that truly prioritises their welfare,” he said.

The governorship hopeful expressed excitement over the turnout of PDP and APM leaders at the declaration event. He said the support demonstrated that he remained deeply connected to the grassroots and local communities.

“I am a true son of the soil. Through my Ijebu lineage, I have roots in Ikorodu and Epe, while through my Awori heritage, Isolo is where I belong. From this interaction and massive support today, it is obvious that I am not a stranger here,” he said.

Why PDP and ADP formed alliance - Laja Adeoye

Adeoye also explained that the PDP-APM alliance became necessary following internal disputes within the PDP and efforts to weaken opposition politics nationally.

According to him, all PDP aspirants under the Gov. Makinde-backed faction would contest the 2027 elections on the APM platform.

“Both PDP and APM have become siblings. We have become a formidable platform to oppose one-party dominance and provide a credible alternative to the APC," he said.

The governorship candidate urged coalition leaders and members to remain united toward defeating the APC in the 2027 governorship election.

Lagos 2027: APM Candidate Laja Adeoye Urges INEC to Remain Neutral, Professional

Source: UGC

Lagos 2027: Laja Adeoye presents manifesto

Adeoye also presented his “Atunto Eko 1.0” manifesto to party leaders at the declaration event, saying the manifesto focused on re-engineering Lagos for inclusive prosperity and people-oriented governance.

“We want to fight suffering and hunger in Lagos. Our ‘Cassava’ logo symbolises our determination to banish poverty.

“We are ready to serve the people with programmes and policies that will improve their lives,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng